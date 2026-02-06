Craig David came to the rescue of a fish out of water, but it didn’t exactly go swimmingly …especially for the fish

Animals Craig David fish plot twist

Singer Craig David showed he has a kind heart with an attempt to rescue a wayward flying fish that found itself stranded on land.

While enjoying a relaxing Maldives holiday, he spotted the unfortunate creature and filmed his rescue, only to watch it go disastrously wrong – and all on camera.

Here’s what happened.

Let’s cross now to Wikipedia, where their article on flying fish contains this important information.

“Flying fish can make powerful leaps out of the water where their long wing-like fins enable gliding for considerable distances above the water’s surface. The main reason for this behavior is thought to be to escape from underwater predators.”

Oh! Oh no! That’s – to put it mildly – unfortunate.

1.

The Fish was trying to tell you…”Am Walking Away…from the troubles in my life”

@Vioxii Dede 🎤

2.

Oh my GOD.

@Ellie Goulding

3.

This became twice as funny when I realised this was Craig David.

@rubychanner

4.

Imagine being a fish and surviving a predator by FLYING away, only to be thrown back in by an early 2000s UK garage artist and eaten anyway, all whilst tiktok laughs at you.

@Andrew

5.

Flew to safety on Monday, thrown to my death on Tuesday…..

@Andy Matthews

6.

Went from David Attenborough to an Uber eats driver.

@Sashy_Beau

7.

What did we learn today!?

@MOONGAR

8.

This is- was.. the prettiest fish i’ve ever seen..

@mandy

9.

The fish was literally walking away from troubles in his life and you threw him back in.

@oksana.books

10.

You meant well and that’s all that matters.

@Nana Fofie

11.

There’s a fish in the sea somewhere not knowing Craig David delivered his evening meal.

@GettingThere

12.

I think I know why he jumped out.

@r_anduny

Almost inevitably, a recent Craig David advertising role cropped up.

Did somebody say: Just Eat!

@Zee

Source Craig David Image Screengrab