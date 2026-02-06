Animals Craig David fish plot twist
Craig David came to the rescue of a fish out of water, but it didn’t exactly go swimmingly …especially for the fish
Singer Craig David showed he has a kind heart with an attempt to rescue a wayward flying fish that found itself stranded on land.
While enjoying a relaxing Maldives holiday, he spotted the unfortunate creature and filmed his rescue, only to watch it go disastrously wrong – and all on camera.
Here’s what happened.
@craigdavid
Oh my days🐠💫 Never expected the ending tho😮💨👀 🔁
Let’s cross now to Wikipedia, where their article on flying fish contains this important information.
“Flying fish can make powerful leaps out of the water where their long wing-like fins enable gliding for considerable distances above the water’s surface. The main reason for this behavior is thought to be to escape from underwater predators.”
Oh! Oh no! That’s – to put it mildly – unfortunate.
1.
The Fish was trying to tell you…”Am Walking Away…from the troubles in my life”
@Vioxii Dede 🎤
2.
Oh my GOD.
@Ellie Goulding
3.
This became twice as funny when I realised this was Craig David.
@rubychanner
4.
Imagine being a fish and surviving a predator by FLYING away, only to be thrown back in by an early 2000s UK garage artist and eaten anyway, all whilst tiktok laughs at you.
@Andrew
5.
Flew to safety on Monday, thrown to my death on Tuesday…..
@Andy Matthews
6.
Went from David Attenborough to an Uber eats driver.
@Sashy_Beau
7.
What did we learn today!?
@MOONGAR
8.
This is- was.. the prettiest fish i’ve ever seen..
@mandy
9.
The fish was literally walking away from troubles in his life and you threw him back in.
@oksana.books
10.
You meant well and that’s all that matters.
@Nana Fofie
11.
There’s a fish in the sea somewhere not knowing Craig David delivered his evening meal.
@GettingThere
12.
I think I know why he jumped out.
@r_anduny
Almost inevitably, a recent Craig David advertising role cropped up.
Did somebody say: Just Eat!
@Zee
READ MORE
This attempt to adopt a dog went viral because it came to such an abrupt end
Source Craig David Image Screengrab