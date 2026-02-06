Donald Trump said you can’t be religious and vote Democrat and judgement rained down from heaven (and Twitter)

Politics donald trump prayer breakfast

The National Prayer Breakfast was established over 70 years ago. It gathers assorted US political leaders, including the President, alongside international guests for prayer, fellowship, and speeches focused on faith and national unity.

Donald Trump just took a sledgehammer to all of that.

The sitting President took over the dais at this year’s event and immediately turned it into one of his rambling rants on all of the ways the world has wronged him.

This particular clip catches him hitting on classic grievances like voter ID and cheating opponents.

Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast: “I don’t know how a person of faith can vote for a Democrat. I really don’t. *crowd groans* I know we have some here today. I don’t know why they’re here, because they certainly don’t give us their vote … they cheat.” pic.twitter.com/lIQDisyjK1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2026

We’re still waiting to hear back from God on his thoughts, but Twitter didn’t hesitate to throw its first stones.

Donald Trump has more rape accusations against him than appearances in church. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) February 5, 2026

Christians, he has always only been about getting your votes and your $. That’s it. He cares nothing for the things we believe in. In fact, it’s been made clear that behind the scenes he mocks Christian supporters. Stop being easy marks. Stop enabling his evil. Stop. https://t.co/rHZJWR4QdX — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) February 5, 2026

On Monday, I was sworn into Congress with my hand on the same Bible I grew up reading 7 days a week. I am a Christian. And I am a Democrat. So are millions of Americans – many right here in Texas’s 18th District. My faith calls me to love my neighbor, serve the poor, welcome… https://t.co/Ih5AmiYnII — Christian D. Menefee (@CDMenefee) February 5, 2026

Only Donald Trump could turn a National Prayer Breakfast into a partisan grievance fest, complete with baseless cheating accusations. The man has zero sense of propriety, shame, or occasion. None. — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) February 5, 2026

I don’t know how a person of faith could vote for convicted felon, and accused paedophile but here we are. — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) February 5, 2026

Trump displaying the very Christian values of lying and denigrating. — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) February 5, 2026

