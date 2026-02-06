Politics donald trump prayer breakfast

Donald Trump said you can’t be religious and vote Democrat and judgement rained down from heaven (and Twitter)

Saul Hutson. Updated February 6th, 2026

The National Prayer Breakfast was established over 70 years ago. It gathers assorted US political leaders, including the President, alongside international guests for prayer, fellowship, and speeches focused on faith and national unity.

Donald Trump just took a sledgehammer to all of that.

The sitting President took over the dais at this year’s event and immediately turned it into one of his rambling rants on all of the ways the world has wronged him.

This particular clip catches him hitting on classic grievances like voter ID and cheating opponents.

We’re still waiting to hear back from God on his thoughts, but Twitter didn’t hesitate to throw its first stones.

