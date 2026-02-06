Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Welcome to our Friday round-up of funny stuff from Twitter. We’re not even a full week into February, yet the three months of January seem like ancient history. The nights are getting lighter, the weather is a tiny bit warmer, and there’s not a Mrs Brown’s Boys special in sight.

We’re trying to keep that positivity going with some top jokes, memes and puns from the social media site now called X.

Enjoy!

1.

I recently taught Ralph how to play the trumpet on the London Underground. He went from Barking to Tooting in just under an hour! 🤪😂 pic.twitter.com/6mcKVw003i — Flying Pig 🚁 (@flyabout7) February 1, 2026

2.

I don't want to alarm anyone, but according to my toddler, there is a burglar who broke in, not to steal anything, but to pee in his bed. It definitely wasn't him. Be safe out there everyone. — Sassy Hobbit 🦋 (@sassyhobbit) February 1, 2026

3.

Me, about to boil spaghetti for one. pic.twitter.com/P0MnTOQ4UC — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) February 2, 2026

4.

The man in the latest Guardian 'Blind Date' column looks like he's trying to confuse U-boat commanders re the speed, size and direction of his trousers. pic.twitter.com/KUnsGI8Rub — dan barker (@danbarker) February 2, 2026

5.

I've spent years working to disprove the so-called "sunk-cost fallacy" and I'm not going to stop now. — 🇻🇦 Fr Victor Feltes (@StuffForSisters) February 4, 2026

6.

“Did you barf the other night?” Me: yes there was a pic.twitter.com/iKcrewNMn1 — How Meat it is to be Loved By You💘 (@meatsical) February 2, 2026

7.

the shower is the alternate dimension where I realize I'm low on shampoo but as soon as I step through the curtain I'm transported back to this dimension where all my memories are wiped like in severance and I won’t remember i’m out of shampoo until im back in the shower — ned! (@nedsore) February 4, 2026

8.

finally my car will be safe when two cartoon characters are having a fight offscreen https://t.co/Ykr7kEFpvt — iTMG 🦭 (@itmgalt) February 2, 2026

9.

Was in A&E this week and can't stop thinking about the person who kept telling me this was a kebab pic.twitter.com/MpSN06Ah4K — Jono Read (@jonoread) February 5, 2026

10.

The invite said 'dress to impress' so obviously my first thought was "where does someone get a decent Batman suit?" — Ⓜ️isterD (@MisterD78UK) February 4, 2026

11.

If I was 10% as determined about anything else in my life as I am about bringing all the grocery bags into the house in one trip, I would have three master’s degrees, a Nobel Peace Prize, and a fortune to rival Jeff Bezos. — Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) February 1, 2026

12.