People shared their work colleagues’ funniest and most inventive nicknames and these 19 are all from the very top drawer

Here’s a classic Q&A from back in the day that never fails to make our day just a little bit – very possibly quite a lot – better.

It all started when the estimable @jamieeast asked this on Twitter back when it actually was called Twitter.

‘What’s the best nickname a work colleague of yours has got? My favourite is one I heard Johnny Vaughan talk about – one place called a lad Levi’s because he always went home at 5:01.’

And it turned out people had lots of very inventive – and very funny – workplace nicknames to share. Here are 19 of the very best.

1.

‘My husband is a southerner living in Yorkshire. He also has a glass eye. His Barnsley workmates call him ‘the London eye’.’

@MrsLauraAurora

2.

‘Mate used to work with a bloke called Dave that had a tic that made him lift both arms above his head. They called him Mexican Dave.’

@RealPeteBell

3.

‘A bloke who had one leg shorter than the other creating quite a limp at a place I worked was nicknamed “snipers nightmare”.’

@pickwick1978

4.

‘We had a guy that used to work with us that half of his left ear was missing. We called him ‘18 months’ as he only had an ear and a half.’

@fatfish59

5.

‘Guy I worked with was called Gary Gray. His nickname was Gary Anagram.’

@thedufmeister

6.

‘A dock workers son got a job on the docks in Liverpool and he told him to keep his mouth shut on his first day at work, otherwise he’d get given a nickname.

‘The next day they nick-named him “The Quiet Man.”

@plinketyplink2

7.

‘Slightly unrelated but there was a footballer called Fitz Hall who’s nickname was I believe One Size.’

@BenPatterson1

8.

‘Campbell Baxter: Two Soups’

@gordonsmart

9.

‘I’ve got a mate called Mambo because he once lived at Number 5’.

@omicdaz

10.

‘I used to work at a very sociable company. There was one bloke who never went out, so we called him The Olympic Flame.’

@CarolanCoach