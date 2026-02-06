‘What’s actually safe but people think is dangerous?’ – 22 things we spend our lives pointlessly worrying about

Life r/AskReddit

There are lots of things to worry about in the world, as a brief glance at the news will show you, so it’s a terrible waste of time to be fretting about stuff that is actually not a problem in the slightest.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskReddit page after user REGGIE_BANANAS asked this:

What’s actually safe but people think is dangerous?

And lots of helpful folks chipped in with tips on the concerns we can disregard with a sigh of relief, like these…

1.

‘I’ve been living my adult life in constant fear of putting magnets near my electronics, but it turns out that’s not really an issue anymore.’

–granitefeather

2.

‘Cracking your knuckles – Annoying? Maybe. Arthritis-causing? Nope.’

–IndependentJunket314

3.

‘Fentanyl in an anaesthesia setting. You know how many times I get told how dangerous it is from patients? A lot. And yet I administer it several times a day and it has extremely predictable and safe effects under proper care. Amazing.’

–Man_CRNA

4.

‘Back in the day when 5G was being rolled out one of my work colleagues did the whole ‘5G will give you cancer”‘thing. Now, we all were quite technologically literate as we worked in Enterprise IT so I simply asked him ‘Isn’t the 5G band below the visible light spectrum and thus not ionising?’

The look on his face when he realised that if 5G was a risk then so were all the lightbulbs in the office. lol.’

–splittingheirs

5.

‘Trick or treating. No one is going to poison your kid’s candy.’

–CaptainFartHole

6.

‘Airplane travel compared to driving.’

–BRCC_drinker

7.

‘I tell people that are afraid of flying to watch the wing stress tests where they bend the wings like 45 degrees up or more – it’s insane. For me it puts into perspective the amount of stress that planes are built to handle and that turbulence really isn’t a big deal for the plane itself.’

–Imatros

8.

‘Australia. People act like it’s almost certain death to come here. Snakes, spiders, crocodiles….

Snakes kill like maybe one or two people a year, crocs maybe one person…

Spiders, which everyone seems absolutely terrified of to the extend I see people say that they would never visit Australia due to the spiders, haven’t killed anyone since 1979.’

–No_Winners_Here

9.

‘Preparing/cooking/eating chicken is way safer than people make it out to be. Just don’t be an absolute idiot about it.’

–RevolutionaryWeb5657

10.

‘Swallowing gum.’

–ManagementParking453

11.

‘Swimming after eating. Proven numerous times is an old wives’ tale.’

–Suspicious_Bear6937