Somebody asked what ‘modern surnames’ would be and the answers will have you hoping to meet someone called Terry Turkeyteeth

Anyone who has met someone called Skylar, Tiger, Neo or Luna will be well aware that first names are different from the days when people were called things like Gary or Claire. But why hasn’t the same happened with surnames?

They’ve been chewing this over on the AskUK subreddit after SherlockScones3 posted this:

What would modern surnames look like? Since surnames started to be used and recorded as part of the Domesday Book after the Norman conquest, we’ve not really seen many new ones appear. If we were to start anew what modern occupations/locations/characteristic/patronymic surnames do you think we would see in the UK today?

And plenty of people chipped in with some excellent ideas should we ever want to change it up from ‘Jones’ and ‘Brown’, like these…

1.

‘Robbie Stoner. Christopher Newbuild. Jimmy Vegan. Sarah Gamer.’

–IcyLiterature3817

2.

‘Jenny Fromwork.’

–Xythian208

3.

‘I do that, I’ll also save people’s first name and use the last name to put how I know them e.g.. James Shell, Sandra Hotel, Chris Club.’

–CalmZombie23

4.

‘This covers the occupational ones, and then the rest will be what we call our neighbours when we’re talking about them to our spouses, eg John and Sandra Stripeylawn, Janet Catlady etc.’

–cosmicspaceowl

5.

‘I have Jack Bosseye, Paul Fatbloke and Ryan Smelly in mine. I forget colleagues names a lot and I put some physical characteristic down so I remember who I’m talking to.’

–toughfluffer

6.

‘John Podcasterson. Isabella Software-Smith. Desmond Sandwichmaker. Timothy Fromaccounts.’

–ProtonHyrax99

7.

‘Baristason, Carvalet, Tiktoker.’

–Choice-Demand-3884

8.

‘Splimpler Goku2 Xxn00bSlayerxX.’

–Icy-Astronomer-8202

9.

‘SurnameyMcsurnameface.’

–jaarn

10.

‘Forklift would defo be one, coming from a lineage of forklift certified men would be recognised as the honour it is.’

–Affectionate-Yak9829

11.

‘I’d expect to see a lot of slang versions of common occupations pop up. So for example an electrician could’ve been a Jason Spark.’

–UselessDood