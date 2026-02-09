This comedian’s ‘The Week in Trump’ round-up sets out exactly why it breaks people’s brains trying to keep up with it all

Entertainment Dave Columbo donald trump

Whenever Donald Trump makes a speech, we end up feeling sorry for the fact-checkers. It sounds like a joke that they’d have an easier time picking out any true statements than listing the lies, but it’s just a statistical fact …unlike almost everything the president says about the economy, his popularity, and any elections he’s been involved in.

We also feel a great deal of sympathy for anyone just trying to stop their heads spinning as they watch scandal after scandal unfold. The absolutely brilliant Dave Columbo demonstrated just how hard that can be, by listing the Trump regime infractions from last week.

Hold onto your hats.

One week. Just one week. Imagine if he tried to do the whole term so far.

TikTok was gobsmacked, but appreciative.

1.

Jesus Christ…. that was all just this week? It feels like 6 months since the Grammys and the Kennedy Center.

@zero_1144

2.

Thx for that as with the originals i just swear and curse non stop.

@ju hi

3.

“Flooding the zone” doesn’t seem to cover the magnitude.

@user8744574150397

4.

Needing to win the election for his ego was probably the most honest thing he has ever said.

@Dan Harmon

5.

Just horror.. every day.

@kazzersdc

6.

Imagine voting for him….

Seriously America.

@killerFace

7.

Never stop Impeaching and Resisting.

@Cinematic Joshua

8.

You’re doing god’s work. Well, you would if there were a god which there obviously is not because we have trump.

@Dave

9.

If the fate of the planet wasn’t in this clown’s hands this will be hilarious.

@Raul Meza8850

10.

I guess on the bright side Trump is no longer spelling stolen as “stollen”. He must’ve had his staff write that post for him.

@jim97006

11.

Any of those things should be enough to get him out of office!!!

@SunshineWildflower

12.

Can u imagine what wll be week 2 of february 2026.

@nobody

Incredibly, Dave had missed something.

Didn’t he also claim the file release absolved him of any involvement or wrongdoing?

@existentia11y_exhausted

Source Dave Columbo Image Dave Columbo