JD Vance proudly declared that Trump is ‘not Barack Obama’, and the internet said “No shit, Sherlock!” – 15 huuugely unflattering responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 18th, 2026

We’d quite like to have been a fly on the wall when Donald Trump spotted this clip of the Obamas being given a standing ovation at the NBA All-stars game in Los Angeles, for so many reasons.

Not that we’d actually like to be a fly or anything, especially one in danger of being splatted by ketchup, thrown by an angry, orange, almost-octogenarian – but it must have been an entertaining sight.

The Obamas, and Barack in particular, live rent-free in the president’s head, where there’s presumably plenty of space.

His obsession with his predecessor is widely believed to be the reason he’s so desperate for a Nobel Peace Prize, although, Obama doesn’t have a Fifa Peace Prize, so – you know – swings and roundabouts!

Trump’s often-invisible sidekick JD Vance name-checked President Obama during an interview with Martha MacCallum on Fox News, and we reckon you need to hear what the couch-fu vice president had to say.

Eric Morecambe pulling a face that suggests he thinks somethng is a bit awkward

Well, that’s awkward. We can all see he isn’t Barack Obama, but it’s really not the boast Vance seemed to think.

In conclusion …

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab