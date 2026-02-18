JD Vance proudly declared that Trump is ‘not Barack Obama’, and the internet said “No shit, Sherlock!” – 15 huuugely unflattering responses

US barack obama donald trump JD Vance

We’d quite like to have been a fly on the wall when Donald Trump spotted this clip of the Obamas being given a standing ovation at the NBA All-stars game in Los Angeles, for so many reasons.

BREAKING: President Obama, soaking up applause at the All Star Game from the universal love that trump will NEVER get. Obama deserves cheers.👏🏽 🎉

trump deserves boos.💩 It's not complicated.pic.twitter.com/2PwyB2HFiT — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 16, 2026

Not that we’d actually like to be a fly or anything, especially one in danger of being splatted by ketchup, thrown by an angry, orange, almost-octogenarian – but it must have been an entertaining sight.

The Obamas, and Barack in particular, live rent-free in the president’s head, where there’s presumably plenty of space.

His obsession with his predecessor is widely believed to be the reason he’s so desperate for a Nobel Peace Prize, although, Obama doesn’t have a Fifa Peace Prize, so – you know – swings and roundabouts!

Trump’s often-invisible sidekick JD Vance name-checked President Obama during an interview with Martha MacCallum on Fox News, and we reckon you need to hear what the couch-fu vice president had to say.

Vance: The President has shown very clearly that he is not Barack Obama. pic.twitter.com/qLcCZ8OuXG — Acyn (@Acyn) February 17, 2026

Well, that’s awkward. We can all see he isn’t Barack Obama, but it’s really not the boast Vance seemed to think.

1.

That is true. The President is an incoherent imbecile grifting lying shitbag. https://t.co/r5M8VkhkiE — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) February 17, 2026

2.

Has a greater truth ever been told? https://t.co/hXqFx9GcHE — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) February 17, 2026

3.

We can tell he's not Obama, because President Obama can string sentences together without sounding like a delusional sociopath, and he gets serenaded with cheers wherever he goes. trump is unable to go MANY places in America without ensuring that people there are majority MAGA,… — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 17, 2026

4.

With the cheating on his wife or the being in the Epstein Files? — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 17, 2026

5.

Vance: as you can see, the President is not black. — Miss Jaime (@MissJaimeforyou) February 17, 2026

6.

I couldn't agree more. Obama could run up four flights of stairs without suffering a major cardiac event. Trump, not so much. — greg cantwell (@gregmcantwell) February 17, 2026

7.

8.

9.

No shit Sherlock. It’s not the flex you think it is. https://t.co/LzXfXvGv0x — Valdivia (@TheCorollary) February 17, 2026

10.

Holy shit here’s a sentence I never thought I’d say: JD Vance is absolutely right — Justin (@Jwillz18) February 17, 2026

11.

Indeed. One’s a pedophile, stone-cold racist, convicted felon, and malignant narcissist. The other is not. Just for starters. — Single Malt, now with kakistocracy (@neill_norman) February 17, 2026

12.

Truth. Obama wouldn’t been elected if he had been a serial adulterer that paid off a porn star. His campaign wouldn’t have survived a “grab them by the p” tape. He would’ve been impeached for firing the FBI director and forcing out AG to interfere with an investigation into him. — Lori (@LoHoFran) February 17, 2026

13.

At least Obama reads and can spell, and knows 800% cheaper doesn't make sense. — Melike (@MelikeEcin) February 17, 2026

14.

Yeah, we know. He dreams about it though, he dreams about it. — Nona Acosta (@Wicked1LB) February 17, 2026

15.

Yeah It is complete wiplash when you go back and listen to a real President talk. — The News Bee (@XTheNewsBeeX) February 17, 2026

In conclusion …

You can say that again. Boy did you pick a loser to follow. https://t.co/28Rw1M5UBa — davedownriver.bsky.social (@DaveDownriver) February 17, 2026

READ MORE

JD Vance told American Olympians who dare criticise Trump to ‘stay out of politics’ and was brutally schooled into the next Olympiad

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab