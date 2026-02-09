News bad bunny jake paul

Professional punchbag Jake Paul called Bad Bunny a ‘fake American’ and immediately got knocked out by the replies

Saul Hutson. Updated February 9th, 2026

Jake Paul will let anyone turn him into a punching bag for the right amount of money.

Unfortunately, this knockout was for free.

Paul went on Twitter to complain about the lightning rod Super Bowl halftime show put on by Bad Bunny.

Paul criticized the show for “big corporations” giving time to a “fake American.”

‘Purposefully turning off the halftime show

‘Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them)

‘You are their benefit. Realize you have power.

‘Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.’

And it prompted no end of replies, a mixture of the outraged and the entertaining (and occasionally both).

Many noted that Paul actually lives in Puerto Rico for a less taxing way of life. They also made sure to remind Paul about how many different sponsorship deals he has with massive businesses. And some just showed up to remind him how many times he’s had his face punched in.

Regardless, it was a swift and declarative victory for Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Jake Paul later issued a statement in the wake of the backlash, suggesting his tweet had been ‘misinterpreted’. Of course it had!

Now that really is a knockout. Better luck next time, JP.

READ MORE

A Maga tried to own the libs by doing this at the Super Bowl but it wasn’t the spectacular touchdown she thought it was

Source: Twitter @jakepaul