Professional punchbag Jake Paul called Bad Bunny a ‘fake American’ and immediately got knocked out by the replies

Jake Paul will let anyone turn him into a punching bag for the right amount of money.

Unfortunately, this knockout was for free.

Paul went on Twitter to complain about the lightning rod Super Bowl halftime show put on by Bad Bunny.

Paul criticized the show for “big corporations” giving time to a “fake American.”

Purposefully turning off the halftime show Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them) You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime. A fake American… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 8, 2026

‘Purposefully turning off the halftime show ‘Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them) ‘You are their benefit. Realize you have power. ‘Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.’

And it prompted no end of replies, a mixture of the outraged and the entertaining (and occasionally both).

Many noted that Paul actually lives in Puerto Rico for a less taxing way of life. They also made sure to remind Paul about how many different sponsorship deals he has with massive businesses. And some just showed up to remind him how many times he’s had his face punched in.

Regardless, it was a swift and declarative victory for Twitter.

You own a house in Puerto Rico and fly it’s flag when it’s convenient. Rather than saying “fake American”, just say what you really mean. https://t.co/CsaR1gboQC pic.twitter.com/Uuc8rUrQvs — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) February 8, 2026

Jake Paul calls Bad Bunny a ‘fake American’ for being born in Puerto Rico. Jake Paul currently lives in Puerto Rico to avoid paying American Taxes. You cant make this up. https://t.co/wXyab9hlWR — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) February 8, 2026

If you don’t like Puerto Ricans, don’t buy a mansion on Puerto Rican soil https://t.co/0uEvXOZMA0 pic.twitter.com/RgtzdaphN9 — alluringskull (@alluringskull) February 9, 2026

I love my brother but I don’t agree with this Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island https://t.co/yCsuwa79gk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 9, 2026

Logan Paul moved to a $32 million mansion in Puerto Rico in 2021 to pay less in taxes by the way https://t.co/Gr8z6iPOxg — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) February 8, 2026

You’re such a fucking snowflake — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 8, 2026

what’s it like to live with a brain deprived of oxygen? i’m curious — Connor Franta (@connorfranta) February 9, 2026

ohhhhhhhhhh (me realizing you have brain damage) — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) February 9, 2026

How many times do you need the world to teach you that you’re a fucking loser? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 9, 2026

Puerto Ricans have been U.S. citizens for over 100 years. If that’s news to you, maybe the halftime show isn’t the educational content you should be turning off.. — Captain Scarlet D. Bahamut (@ScarletBahamut) February 9, 2026

A MAGA claiming that “big corporations can’t just do whatever they want without consequences.” That’s literally 50% of the GOP’s platform, genius. The rest being hating people different than them, destroying American institutions, and kicking kittens for no particular reasons. — Nico (@Nicoxw1) February 8, 2026

Any particular reason why you don’t want to watch an American citizen perform in the half time show of the Superbowl? — Optimisic Depressed LeHouston Fan (@LehoustonFan) February 8, 2026

Even if this were true about Bad Bunny, which it’s not, you have very little room to talk. Your whole brand is based off of scamming little kids into wasting money on your slop. — Karl (@n3ssm3ss) February 8, 2026

Jake Paul later issued a statement in the wake of the backlash, suggesting his tweet had been ‘misinterpreted’. Of course it had!

To clarify: I wasn’t calling anyone a “fake citizen” because they’re from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so. But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE who are doing… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 9, 2026

Now that really is a knockout. Better luck next time, JP.

