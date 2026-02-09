Donald Trump’s petulant rant about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance just made the rest of us enjoy it even more – 21 bona fide touchdowns

Entertainment bad bunny donald trump super bowl

This year’s Super Bowl saw the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots by 29 to 13, but the real match was between Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – also known as Bad Bunny – and the Trump administration. We reckon the Bunny takes it.

“If I’m here at Super Bowl LX, it’s because I never stopped believing in myself. You should never stop believing in yourself either. It’s worth more than you think.” —Bad Bunny [image or embed] — Joshua J. Friedman (@joshuajfriedman.com) February 9, 2026 at 1:44 AM

Thank you Bad Bunny for taking the California stage and using your voice at Super Bowl LX. A beautiful moment! Together, we are America. [image or embed] — Governor Gavin Newsom (@governor.ca.gov) February 9, 2026 at 1:58 AM

The Puerto Rican music star, who just became the first artist to win a Grammy with a Spanish-language album, had divided the nation between those who were looking forward to seeing what the singer and rapper would pull out of the bag – and racists, who don’t understand that Puerto Rico is a United States territory.

The latter group was supposed to watch Turning Point USA’s alternative half-time show, featuring Kid Rock.

Bad Bunny’s message was one of inclusion, which was almost guaranteed to turn Trump’s orange face a deep shade of purple.

I loved every minute of Bad Bunny Benito’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show including his personal messages of love, inclusion and pride. This was needed. [image or embed] — Ricky Davila (@therickydavila.bsky.social) February 9, 2026 at 2:05 AM

Despite the Maga special playing out on YouTube, it seems that the head honcho stuck with the main billing – and as predicted, he didn’t like it. He didn’t like it at all.

In case that’s not clear, this is what he posted on Truth Social.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Here’s what Bluesky had to say about it.

Trump is 100% going to try to deport Bad Bunny. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack.bsky.social) February 9, 2026 at 2:36 AM

I absolutely love that Bad Bunny is sending the idiot President off the cliff. It just goes to show how unhinged the leader of the United States is. And I'm here for it. Bad Bunny is the future of America. — klynnc.bsky.social (@klynnc.bsky.social) February 9, 2026 at 2:11 AM

