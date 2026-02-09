Entertainment bad bunny donald trump super bowl
Donald Trump’s petulant rant about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance just made the rest of us enjoy it even more – 21 bona fide touchdowns
This year’s Super Bowl saw the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots by 29 to 13, but the real match was between Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – also known as Bad Bunny – and the Trump administration. We reckon the Bunny takes it.
Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl
“If I’m here at Super Bowl LX, it’s because I never stopped believing in myself. You should never stop believing in yourself either. It’s worth more than you think.” —Bad Bunny
Thank you Bad Bunny for taking the California stage and using your voice at Super Bowl LX. A beautiful moment!
Together, we are America.
The Puerto Rican music star, who just became the first artist to win a Grammy with a Spanish-language album, had divided the nation between those who were looking forward to seeing what the singer and rapper would pull out of the bag – and racists, who don’t understand that Puerto Rico is a United States territory.
The latter group was supposed to watch Turning Point USA’s alternative half-time show, featuring Kid Rock.
Dude lip synched the whole thing in jorts.
Kid Rock looks like he smells like Marlboros, Axe body spray, and unresolved resentment.
Lol. They got torched.
Bad Bunny’s message was one of inclusion, which was almost guaranteed to turn Trump’s orange face a deep shade of purple.
"God Bless America" and then lists every country in the Americas. Bad Bunny crushed the Super Bowl.
Closing jumbotron Super Bowl Halftime Show message from Bad Bunny: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”
I loved every minute of Bad Bunny Benito’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show including his personal messages of love, inclusion and pride. This was needed.
Despite the Maga special playing out on YouTube, it seems that the head honcho stuck with the main billing – and as predicted, he didn’t like it. He didn’t like it at all.
Trump crashes out over Bad Bunny’s halftime show
In case that’s not clear, this is what he posted on Truth Social.
“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.
Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.
This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!
There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Here’s what Bluesky had to say about it.
Angry old man weighs in from his Palm Beach country club.
Trump responds to Bad Bunny half time show
Trump is 100% going to try to deport Bad Bunny.
— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack.bsky.social) February 9, 2026 at 2:36 AM
BAD BUNNY SCARES ME!
I absolutely love that Bad Bunny is sending the idiot President off the cliff. It just goes to show how unhinged the leader of the United States is. And I'm here for it. Bad Bunny is the future of America.
Cue the NYT calling the halftime show "controversial" and saying Donald Trump was "concerned" about it. bsky.app/profile/atru…
Thinking about how much Donald Trump is hating this is giving me life. #BadBunny
“Im bOyCoTtInG ThE SuPeR BoWl bEcAuSe bAd bUnNy sPeAks spAnish”
Our President, aside from being a racist, a criminal and a fascist, is also just a garden variety idiot.
