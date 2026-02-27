Politics Reform UK zia yusuf

This joke flew so far over Zia Yusuf’s head it went into orbit and just made Reform UK’s defeat even sweeter

John Plunkett. Updated February 27th, 2026

It was a bad night for Reform UK, whose hopes of winning the Gordon and Denton by-election were shattered after their candidate Matt Goodwin lost out to the Green party’s Hannah Spencer in a historic night for Zach Polanski’s party.

And just when Reform’s shadow Home Secretary – ha! – Zia Yusuf’s night couldn’t get any worse, he came across this joke on Twitter which, it’s fair to say, he took a little bit more seriously than was intended.

We know he took it seriously because he did this.

We never thought we’d feel sorry for Zia Yusuf. And we were right.

The penny did eventually drop.

Just in case anyone was still in any doubt

To conclude …

