This joke flew so far over Zia Yusuf’s head it went into orbit and just made Reform UK’s defeat even sweeter

It was a bad night for Reform UK, whose hopes of winning the Gordon and Denton by-election were shattered after their candidate Matt Goodwin lost out to the Green party’s Hannah Spencer in a historic night for Zach Polanski’s party.

And just when Reform’s shadow Home Secretary – ha! – Zia Yusuf’s night couldn’t get any worse, he came across this joke on Twitter which, it’s fair to say, he took a little bit more seriously than was intended.

Just took 93yr mum to vote, she’s registered blind. In a very loud voice she said, “Which box for Reform?” A cheer went up from waiting voters — James Bennett 🇬🇧 (@JamesBennettUK) February 26, 2026

We know he took it seriously because he did this.

We never thought we’d feel sorry for Zia Yusuf. And we were right.

Hard to believe the pretend Shadow Home Secretary didn’t spot this was a joke. pic.twitter.com/dymMZ7r7p8 — Jon Hollis (@JonHollis9) February 26, 2026

He's an absolute imbecile 🤣 — SirTrevsDivingHeader (@NobbyNoMates174) February 26, 2026

If you needed any more proof of how useless and clueless @ZiaYusufUK is, then….👇 pic.twitter.com/o52NQ5JyDi — AxoAndy (@AxoAndy) February 26, 2026

Not known for his sense of humour — AB (@botzarelli) February 26, 2026

He isn't the sharpest is he — Ire Bos (@Hogojohnnie1) February 26, 2026

Can you imagine the chaos this #cult fool would cause if he was anywhere near power. ?🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/2puJtasYMR — Graham #BringBackBoris 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@apple_shwn) February 26, 2026

The penny did eventually drop.

Zia Yusuf, the self appointment shadow home secretary, has deleted this tweet. pic.twitter.com/YDdzRJtYGm — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 26, 2026

Just in case anyone was still in any doubt

My mother is – 41

– not blind

– living 3 hours from Manchester

– hard left corbynite

– very confused right now — James Bennett 🇬🇧 (@JamesBennettUK) February 26, 2026

To conclude …

It’s more like fish shooting themselves in a barrel.. https://t.co/GyX2UWBCYM — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) February 26, 2026

