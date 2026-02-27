Politics Newsnight Reform UK

This great BBC News man just brutally owned the chairman of Reform UK and it just gets better and better

John Plunkett. Updated February 27th, 2026

You may already be aware of the work of the great Paddy O’Connell, presenter on shows such as Radio 4’s Broadcasting House and a bit of a BBC News all-rounder, cropping up anywhere and everywhere and instantly making a show better by his presence.

And if you still need convincing then watch this, O’Connell’s turn on BBC2’s Newsnight in which guests included Reform UK chairman David Bull. And never has a man been more aptly named. Sound up!

It was already good but the hand and a half at the end (definitely not disingenuous) didn’t just take the biscuit, it dunked it in Bull’s cup of tea until it disintegrated.

Just in case you needed reminding that Bull once did this.

We’re with this person.

Just in case you wanted a bit more Bull.

To conclude …

Source @mikoh123