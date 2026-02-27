This great BBC News man just brutally owned the chairman of Reform UK and it just gets better and better

Politics Newsnight Reform UK

You may already be aware of the work of the great Paddy O’Connell, presenter on shows such as Radio 4’s Broadcasting House and a bit of a BBC News all-rounder, cropping up anywhere and everywhere and instantly making a show better by his presence.

And if you still need convincing then watch this, O’Connell’s turn on BBC2’s Newsnight in which guests included Reform UK chairman David Bull. And never has a man been more aptly named. Sound up!

Paddy O’Connell – If you lose could it be because you are stacking the party with a load of retreads from the Tory party

David Bull – That’s disingenuous we are building a top team & I count the number of MP’s every week

PO – You only need one & a half hands

🤣 #bbcqt #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/iNNBO8sv2E — Mike H (@mikoh123) February 27, 2026

It was already good but the hand and a half at the end (definitely not disingenuous) didn’t just take the biscuit, it dunked it in Bull’s cup of tea until it disintegrated.

Just in case you needed reminding that Bull once did this.

We’re with this person.

Just in case you wanted a bit more Bull.

“I think the Green campaign has been pretty disgraceful” Reform UK Chairman David Bull attacks Green Party leader Zack Polanski over a leaflet written in Urdu used in the campaigning for the Gorton and Denton by-election.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/fYRVRVLSNz — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) February 26, 2026

To conclude …

David Bull.

Public don’t want him.

Conservatives didn’t want him. Reform. The path of least resistance for the desperate. — shatners (@shatners144143) February 26, 2026

Source @mikoh123