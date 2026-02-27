Pics GB News Reform UK

GB News took Reform UK’s by-election defeat just as well as you’d imagine and they should make this available on prescription

John Plunkett. Updated February 27th, 2026

Spare a thought – only kidding – for the good people of GB News, who presumably had the cider on ice for Thursday night’s be-election only for their man Matt Goodwin to go down fighting, sorry, crying to the Green party’s Hannah Spencer.

And it’s fair to say Nigel Farage’s news channel wasn’t taking it well, they weren’t taking it well at all. And no-one was taking it worse than Patrick Christys.

You lost. Get over it.

Here’s a longer clip if that hasn’t left you sated.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

READ MORE

This fabulous takedown of Matt Goodwin after his defeat to the ‘woke Greens’ is a supremely satisfying watch

Source @DillyHussain88