GB News took Reform UK’s by-election defeat just as well as you’d imagine and they should make this available on prescription

Pics GB News Reform UK

Spare a thought – only kidding – for the good people of GB News, who presumably had the cider on ice for Thursday night’s be-election only for their man Matt Goodwin to go down fighting, sorry, crying to the Green party’s Hannah Spencer.

And it’s fair to say Nigel Farage’s news channel wasn’t taking it well, they weren’t taking it well at all. And no-one was taking it worse than Patrick Christys.

Reform TV are having an absolute meltdown. And they can’t do a single thing about how Muslims strategically vote. Alhamdulillah. pic.twitter.com/2t6o3PnRGk — Dilly Hussain (@DillyHussain88) February 26, 2026

You lost. Get over it.

Here’s a longer clip if that hasn’t left you sated.

‘The most toxic by-election in British history… A masterclass in how diversity and multiculturalism has failed.’@PatrickChristys gives a breakdown of the controversial campaigns in the Gorton and Denton by-election, accusing the Greens of ‘shamelessly pandering’ to Muslims. pic.twitter.com/HWUv5XSZPv — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 26, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Muslims voting for a party led by a gay, Jewish man only confirms how inclusive, accepting and diverse British Muslims really are. Diversity and multiculturalism is winning and GB News presenters are freaking out. https://t.co/4L8NPrqxKP — Bushra Shaikh (@Bushra1Shaikh) February 27, 2026

2.

Reform LOST The future -get used to it Polite reminder a Party led by a gat Jew with a female candidate stuffed the crap out of a cheap one dimensional TV presenter — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) February 27, 2026

3.

Haha slimy Christys is about to burst into tears — Danielle J (@HadiyaAwan94) February 27, 2026

4.

He’ll have an even bigger meltdown when he learns about the kind of influence that e.g. women voters, LGBTQ voters, or kind and decent voters have, when they’ll get together to tactically vote against these grievance merchants and snake oil salesmen in the General Election. — Tobi (@TobiFrenzen) February 27, 2026

5.

6.

🤣🤣🤣 I love seeing this guy cry — Hemingway (@Alexhemmin74451) February 26, 2026

7.

Multiculturalism didn’t fail your tolerance for democracy did. When communities organise and vote, that’s participation, not “toxicity. — Zara_88 (@Zaara_UK) February 27, 2026

8.

Sensing possible defeat at the hands of Muslim voters in Gorton and Denton, the Islamophobia industry is planting their explainer narrative – ‘sectarian vote bla bla bla,’ ‘Muslim-Greens bad bla bla’ *Whinge, bi*ch, cry*. It sure is fun to watch the Islamophobes having a hissy… https://t.co/aCiOsryYkH — Robert Carter (@Bob_cart124) February 27, 2026

9.

GB News crying. https://t.co/rE52W6zZ8M — Roshan M Salih (@RmSalih) February 26, 2026

To conclude …

It’s a joy to behold 😁 https://t.co/jYEIJDUR8a — trixietrottsbackagain 🇪🇺 Duchess of truth🇪🇺 (@trixietrottsba1) February 27, 2026

READ MORE

This fabulous takedown of Matt Goodwin after his defeat to the ‘woke Greens’ is a supremely satisfying watch

Source @DillyHussain88