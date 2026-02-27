Hillary Clinton revealed exactly how pointless the questions were at her Epstein deposition and it was truly out of this world

Politics epstein hillary clinton UFOs

Magas took their first step towards getting to the center of any wrongdoing exposed in the Epstein Files and they are looking in some very unusual places.

For starters, the first person they decided to drag in for 6-hours of questions was Hillary Clinton, who didn’t even know Jeffrey Epstein.

Republicans refused to make the hearing public, even though Clinton herself made that request. Then, they ran out of relevant questions so they moved on to UFOs and Pizzagate.

An exasperated Clinton walked reporters through her experience:

Hillary Clinton: “It then got quite unusual because I started being asked about UFOs and Pizzagate” pic.twitter.com/Z2wBHXS81T — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2026

No wonder Magas didn’t want these hearings public.

The questioning continues with Bill Clinton coming in next. Who knows what topics will come up in that conversation.

The social media world was not surprised by the baseless accusations leading nowhere. Check out Twitter’s support for Hillary below.

Only in America would republicans haul in a woman to talk about Files she’s not even in while simultaneously protecting all the known male pedophiles actually in the files https://t.co/X4O2AJdJLp — WTFGOP (@doggintrump) February 27, 2026

MAGA believes in the dumbest shit https://t.co/OeTxbCaufG — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) February 27, 2026

This whole charade was a waste of taxpayer money. There is a reason why the Republicans wanted this behind closed doors? They didn’t want the public to see how truly stupid they are. They knew Hillary had nothing to add, however they wanted her there out of spite. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) February 26, 2026

House Oversight Republicans are so unserious. https://t.co/LkU8FTsout — Annalea (@citizengatsby) February 26, 2026

Nothing screams “serious congressional oversight” like grilling a former Secretary of State about UFOs and Pizzagate. Somewhere between extraterrestrials and internet hoaxes, the hearing apparently misplaced reality. If this is the level of inquiry, no wonder actual governance… https://t.co/aQZ1LLDhFV — Chetter ⚖ Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) February 27, 2026

Republicans don’t want a public hearing so they can lie about how it went and how they bullshitted and asked childish questions the whole time. Trolling twitter type questions. But hey MAGA. https://t.co/eKBUIFasV3 — Grinch (@Uncatfishable) February 26, 2026

