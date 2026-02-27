Politics epstein hillary clinton UFOs

Hillary Clinton revealed exactly how pointless the questions were at her Epstein deposition and it was truly out of this world

Saul Hutson. Updated February 27th, 2026

Magas took their first step towards getting to the center of any wrongdoing exposed in the Epstein Files and they are looking in some very unusual places.

For starters, the first person they decided to drag in for 6-hours of questions was Hillary Clinton, who didn’t even know Jeffrey Epstein.

Republicans refused to make the hearing public, even though Clinton herself made that request. Then, they ran out of relevant questions so they moved on to UFOs and Pizzagate.

An exasperated Clinton walked reporters through her experience:

No wonder Magas didn’t want these hearings public.

The questioning continues with Bill Clinton coming in next. Who knows what topics will come up in that conversation.

The social media world was not surprised by the baseless accusations leading nowhere. Check out Twitter’s support for Hillary below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2