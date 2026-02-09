What secret came out when someone got too drunk? – 17 things that were accidentally revealed with the help of alcohol

Round Ups AskReddit

The only way to truly keep a secret is to never reveal it to anyone. But even then, your body may betray you if you’ve had too much to drink.

That’s because once you’ve passed a certain limit, the truth comes tumbling out whether you want it to or not. If you’re in need of proof – or a warning – just check out the response to this question set by Reddit user Agile_Purpose4704:

‘What secret came out when someone got too drunk?’

Here are the top (sometimes NSFW) replies to scare you into staying sober…

1.

‘Early 2000s, I picked up my friend from the bar because he was too drunk to drive. As soon as he gets in my car he blurts out, “(my then-girlfriend) and I are getting you a PS2 for Christmas.”‘

-DaFrickinPOOPman

2.

‘I was hanging out with my cousin who is a musician. Recently she had been coming home from a show and two guys jumped out and robbed her. Stole two of her guitars. She had been pretty vague on details with the rest of the family. ‘We were having some drinks and I had mentioned my previous issues with drugs and she broke down and admitted she wasn’t robbed but had sold the guitars to pay for fentanyl. ‘So that’s fun to know’

-decade240

3.

‘An older cousin called a group of us together and came out as gay. He was genuinely surprised and, I think, upset when we not only accepted it, but explained that we knew this for decades.’

-Sacrilegious_Prick

4.

‘My boyfriend of one year told me friday night that he had sex with his sister four months ago’

-Former-Disk-5076

5.

‘My boss texted me by accident when she was drunk. Was asking her dealer for narcotics’

-Happy1327

6.

‘A High School friend got drunk one night when we were in college and told me about how back when we were still in HS he stole a Porsche 944 and drove it into a nearby lake. No one ever caught him. Dude is a solid citizen today.’

-daveescaped

7.

‘Shortly after my friend and his girlfriend got engaged, she got very drunk at a party and went around saying to everyone “I got engaged!!!!” and then in a sad voice “to Peter.” ‘Yeah, they didn’t make it to the altar.’

-Hrekires

8.

‘That my (M54) work colleague (F40) a) was lonely, b) saw me as a safe space at work and c) really wanted to peg me.

Absolutely out of the blue. In fact I had previously thought she was gay. All in all a very entertaining discussion.’

-obsidiandescent

9.