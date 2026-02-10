Minds were blown at the walking foliage in Bad Bunny’s half-time Super Bowl show, and the reactions were comedy gold – 17 favourites

Entertainment bad bunny

Bad Bunny’s half-time Super Bowl show clearly rubbed Maga up the wrong way, and we’re very much here for that.

Megyn Kelly just shouting “FOOTBALL IS OURS” at Piers Morgan about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show is the perfect example of this moment in time. Put it in a time capsule and send it out into space. pic.twitter.com/oTuiwI9xBR — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) February 9, 2026

It’s kind of ironic how Bad Bunny was dancing on an electrical post at the Super Bowl halftime show. Puerto Rico isn’t exactly known for having reliable electricity. He could have highlighted the electrical grid crisis in PR and done some good with his platform, but he chose… pic.twitter.com/fCUw3jsUue — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 9, 2026

Once again, we ask ourselves who are the snowflakes. But something that has been blowing everyone’s minds is that the grass in the opening sequence included a lot of people dressed in costumes, rather than simply props.

the bushes were people ???? pic.twitter.com/GscO1tOHNY — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) February 9, 2026

The revelation brought the Twitter comedians out of the woodwork, and these reactions tickled us.

Shoutout to every theater kid who played a tree in their school play. This one’s for you 🌳🌳 https://t.co/hssBC4eHcz — Cassandra Lee Morris (@SoCassandra) February 9, 2026

Yes, and unfortunately the son was a two-term President. https://t.co/pecW1TrBME — Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) February 9, 2026

me on fortnite when the storms closing in — FunnyLoyalty (@funnyloyalty) February 9, 2026

Merry and Pippin in Fangorn Forest: https://t.co/4ElEWDuPT7 — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) February 9, 2026

Macbeth quaking in Dunsinane castle https://t.co/uGEfPPYTAI — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) February 9, 2026

The last thing Macbeth sees pic.twitter.com/mtyAuGSpqg — George Alderman (@GeorgeAlderman_) February 9, 2026

