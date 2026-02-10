Sport Funny fails

This perfect hat-trick of own goals is right up there in the sporting cock-ups hall of fame

Poke Staff. Updated February 10th, 2026

New Zealand and Calgary Wild’s Meikayla Moore went down in footballing history in 2022, in a way that she would much rather not have done.

As the defender took part in her team’s SheBelieves Cup fixture against the USA, she managed to hit the back of the net three times. New Zealand’s net.

One own goal is bad enough, but three in one match? One half, in fact. Here’s how it happened.

Under other circumstances, it would have been considered the perfect hat trick.

Perhaps an imperfect hat trick might be nearer the mark. She’ll never live it down.

We have to wonder whether they gave her the match ball. We’d guess that’s a no.

In case you were wondering, it ended 5-0 to the US. She singlehandedly outscored the other team.

Source OddsChecker Image Screengrab