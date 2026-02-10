This ‘self-made’ property investor’s post about getting his PA to sort out his car when he ran out of petrol didn’t make the point he thought it made

Life Rich people

We’d never heard of Samuel Leeds, but apparently he’s a ‘self-made UK property investor and trainer’ who also runs the Samuel Leeds Academy where, if you pay him just £12k a year, he’ll teach you how to be rich.

He also seems, to put it mildly, to be a bit of a plum, as evidenced by the following post in which he recounts what steps he took when his car ran out of petrol.

And the full text:

I just broke down, my car ran out of petrol.

Now, most people, if you broke down, you’d probably be like.

“Oh, man, I broke down. I need to call the maintenance person. I need to wait at the side of the road!”

I didn’t do that.

Second, I realised, pulled over, and immediately jumped on an Uber.

I messaged my PA and said, “Sort it, here’s my location, my car needs picking up.”

Boom left it.

It added one or two minutes to the journey.

People say, “Oh, I’m late because I broke down!”

It’s no excuse. When you have money and you’ve got a good team around you, it’s about speed, it’s about convenience.”

That’s what money is. Money buys time and freedom.

When Twitter spotted his post, it’s fair to say that folks weren’t too impressed.

1.

Your inability to plan something as basic as fuelling your car reveals more about how you probably run a company than anything. This post has made you look incompetent at best. I’d delete it and hope no one who’s lent you money sees it. — AutoPap (@AutoPap) February 6, 2026

2.

Money does buy time and freedom. Just not enough petrol, seemingly. — Let’s Go LEGO UK (@LetsGoLegoUK) February 4, 2026

3.

You don’t need a great team or even a vast sum of money, you just gotta go ti the gas station when the dial approaches zero my man — gmgmgm.ron (@Drbennyfox) February 4, 2026

4.

5.

I’m unsure what this man is trying to achieve with this tweet Showing off that he’s rich or telling people what wealth can do ? Strange tweet — Zara Hussain (@zarahussain999) February 5, 2026

6.

Can't be arsed to refuel your car? Fucking lazy Samuel, lazy — Tommy ✦ (@captsmithy) February 4, 2026

7.

I run my own business, and because I'm organised, I never run out of anything, not supplies and definitely never fuel. If you think best use of a paid member of staffs time is to cover your incompetence, then I would suggest you are not the person to come to for advice — Permanently Exasperated (@atouchofsense) February 5, 2026

8.

Running out of fuel isn’t really breaking down though is it? — vee8design (@vee8design) February 4, 2026

9.