This ‘self-made’ property investor’s post about getting his PA to sort out his car when he ran out of petrol didn’t make the point he thought it made

David Harris. Updated February 10th, 2026

We’d never heard of Samuel Leeds, but apparently he’s a ‘self-made UK property investor and trainer’ who also runs the Samuel Leeds Academy where, if you pay him just £12k a year, he’ll teach you how to be rich.

He also seems, to put it mildly, to be a bit of a plum, as evidenced by the following post in which he recounts what steps he took when his car ran out of petrol.

I just broke down, my car ran out of petrol. Now, most people, if you broke down, you’d probably be like. “Oh, man, I broke down. I need to call the maintenance person. I need to wait at the side of the road!” I didn't do that. Second, I realised, pulled over, and immediately jumped on an Uber. I messaged my PA and said, "Sort it, here's my location, my car needs picking up.” Boom left it. It added one or two minutes to the journey. People say, "Oh, I'm late because I broke down!” It's no excuse. When you have money and you’ve got a good team around you, it's about speed, it's about convenience.” That's what money is. Money buys time and freedom.

When Twitter spotted his post, it’s fair to say that folks weren’t too impressed.

