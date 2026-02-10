US donald trump epstein

This Congresswoman’s devastating take on Trump, Epstein and the state of America right now had everyone applauding

John Plunkett. Updated February 10th, 2026

Like us you might not be overly familiar with the work of Democratic congresswoman Melanie Stansbury.

But watch this and we might not be exaggerating (well, only a little) to say you will never forget her.

It’s Stansbury’s devastating take on Trump, Epstein and the state of America right now which went wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

And she wasn’t finished there either.

It would be a big call to suggest that it feels like things are finally beginning to move in the US but, well, you can hope, right? (Yes, we know that’s the thing that kills you).

And these people said it so much better than us.

Source @EdKrassen