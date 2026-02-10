This Congresswoman’s devastating take on Trump, Epstein and the state of America right now had everyone applauding

US donald trump epstein

Like us you might not be overly familiar with the work of Democratic congresswoman Melanie Stansbury.

But watch this and we might not be exaggerating (well, only a little) to say you will never forget her.

It’s Stansbury’s devastating take on Trump, Epstein and the state of America right now which went wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

BREAKING: House Oversight Democrat @Rep_Stansbury just came out of the Ghislaine Maxwell deposition to torch Trump for being at the center of a cover-up of the largest sex-trafficking scandal in American History: “We know that there are more than 3 dozen associates, family… pic.twitter.com/tqkSSaRIQL — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 9, 2026

And she wasn’t finished there either.

This is how moved she was after seeing the unredacted files. Kash Patel lied.

Pam Bondi lied. Everyone lied. pic.twitter.com/76cpYan6vQ — Parody Jeff (@BackupJeffx) February 10, 2026

It would be a big call to suggest that it feels like things are finally beginning to move in the US but, well, you can hope, right? (Yes, we know that’s the thing that kills you).

And these people said it so much better than us.

1.

This is the way. Do not let go. https://t.co/qYJ6uvWfEU — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) February 9, 2026

2.

This is called, “not mincing words” or “telling the truth “ Dear politicians, please take note and practice. https://t.co/TCk3Pi1898 — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) February 10, 2026

3.

She’s a congresswoman who didn’t come from political wealth or celebrity – she came from science and teaching, and now uses that background to champion practical governance on issues that affect real families. If that doesn’t deserve a “wow” I don’t know what does. — Roxane L Gibson #VoteBlue (@RoxaneLGibson1) February 9, 2026

4.

Rep. Stansbury is exactly right. More than three dozen Trump associates, family members, and cronies named in the Epstein/Maxwell files—and the response from this administration? An active, ongoing cover-up of what she correctly calls the largest sex-trafficking and… — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) February 9, 2026

5.

We are getting closer to the truth. I have my doubts and yes it’s taking way longer than it should but this isn’t going away. We are not going to let this go. — iNDo. (@epocholypto) February 10, 2026

6.

Why is it always the women who have the real balls? Maybe it’s time the women were in charge of things. — Donna L. Byers Visual Artist/Author🎨🌊🇨🇦💙⚖ (@D_ByersArtist) February 9, 2026

7.

We haven’t forgotten or gotten distracted. Keep pursuing justice for these women and children. https://t.co/9GeqvXDHIa — Kyle Yates (@thekyleyates) February 9, 2026

8.

“If this is even half true, it’s terrifying. The real issue isn’t politics anymore, it’s whether powerful people are truly above accountability. Why do these cases always stall at the same point, and who benefits from the silence?” — Naija Overthinker (@MindOfNaijaLife) February 9, 2026

9.

This isn’t going away. Put them all on the fucking stand. — Bill the Beaver 🇨🇦 (@TrueNorthStr0ng) February 9, 2026

10.

Enough with the excuses, committees, and slow walks. Accountability now. Punishment if warranted. I don’t care who it is. — Giselle💃🇺🇸 (@kgiselle653) February 9, 2026

11.

And it’s now time to hold everyone accountable 🔥 — Kim Gordon (@shopbecknhale) February 10, 2026

