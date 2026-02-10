‘What is something you used to buy but is no longer affordable?’ – 17 big ticket items that used to be common purchases

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Unless you’re a billionaire, chances are you’re feeling the cost of living. It seems like the price of everything has crept up dramatically in the last couple of years.

This means people’s spending habits have changed accordingly. Things that used to be treats you’d never think twice about buying have become carefully budgeted expenses. This prompted Trxxi tp put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is something you used to buy but is no longer affordable?’

Hold on to your purse strings, here are the top replies…

1.

‘Concert tickets and sports tickets. ‘I could probably afford them if it was that important to me but honestly I can find something better to do with $300’

-Basset-of-wallst

2.

‘High end makeup and beauty products. Why is liquid foundation $72?’

-dreamy-contributions

3.

‘Chips and coke used to be like loose change now it’s basically a luxury purchase🤣’

-hostbyt

4.

‘Soda 12 packs.’

-Amazing_Finance1269

5.

‘I refuse to pay $7 for a bag of chips. I make enough but I will not do it. Fuck you, Doritos.’

-dead_investigator

6.

‘Snacks. Snacks are pricey. Also bars! Standard bar drinks are so expensive now’

-iguessimdepressed1

7.

‘People bluntly say food and I think there’s some humor to that. But, seriously, over the past 2 years I’ve realized I can’t afford to eat beef products as much as I used to. I cut back or changed proteins around. And fresh vegetables and fruit ‘I’m now a lot pickier about. I buy frozen ‘On the other side, I sure as shit can’t afford most fast food. ‘And it wasn’t “I no longer choose to buy this”… I just took a serious look at my budgeting and realized I used to not pay that much attention and I’d always have money. But things have gotten worse and worse. If I’m not paying close attention to my food budget I’ll be screwed.’

-DoughWrayMe

8.

‘Ebooks. Publishers really be out here charging more for the ebook than the paperback.’

-howwedo420

9.