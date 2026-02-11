A Texas congressman just launched a probe into Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show and never let it be said Magas don’t have their priorities right

Politics bad bunny mark alford super bowl

Magas continue to mis-read the temperature of the United States. In this case, they took the thermometer and smashed it on the floor.

Texas Congressman, Mark Alford, knows exactly what the American people want to know about right now. They want to investigate one man, and one man only. And that man is… Bad Bunny.

Wait, what?

Let’s hear what the State Representative had to say about the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Rep. Mark Alford: “On the Bad Bunny bad performance at the Super Bowl — we’re still investigating this. There’s a lot of information that has come out about the lyrics. I saw the halftime show — we were switching back and forth with the TPUSA halftime show. The lyrics from what… pic.twitter.com/YZP2XKdDPD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2026

The ignorance is violent.

Just because Alford couldn’t understand what the singer was saying, he got angry.

Now he wants to investigate and take action against the most popular singer on the planet for “disturbing” lyrics.

The rage and determination Alford shows in this clip would be inspiring if it wasn’t over something so incredibly stupid.

There also happen to be a treasure trove of files that still haven’t been thoroughly investigated that hit a lot closer to home with America’s political leadership that the people want to hear about.

Alford’s tone deaf crusade lit a fire under the people of Twitter.

1.

Republicans are investigating Bad Bunny instead of the people in the #EpsteinFiles.

You can’t make this stupid shxt up. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Linda Stevens 🌎 (@Linda__Stevens) February 10, 2026

2.

We are making a big deal out of a Halftime show of a football game performed in Spanish. If it wasn’t “white enough” for you, go read the epstein files, it’s all in english and full of white people. — Jay Newt (@Jeffnew1906) February 10, 2026

3.

Any questions for the guy who is mentioned 10’s of thousands of times in the Epsteins files? Any questions on why the files are still heavily redacted? https://t.co/gPSDAQ6RUF — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) February 11, 2026

4.

I’m not surprised these messages are offensive to MAGA. They hate Love and Togetherness. pic.twitter.com/6s3ZRvVFQs — ZEEZ 🌚 (@Swaggzeez1) February 10, 2026

5.

I can’t understand 85% of what ever Donald Trump farts out of his mouth each day but the parts that I do understand is 10x more offensive than anything that happened at the Super Bowl. — 🇺🇸🌊Rebecca🌊🇺🇸 🌻 (@ChewbeccaUSA) February 10, 2026

6.

Gonna need Kash and the rest of the FBI to drop whatever they’re doing and throw all their resources into figuring out how the hell to….translate Spanish https://t.co/lvnWwGWYFj — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 10, 2026

7.

Republicans want to investigate Bad Bunny, but not Trump, who is mentioned in the Epstein files more than Jesus is in the Bible. https://t.co/qbC7LVFQtq — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) February 10, 2026

8.