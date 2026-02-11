Politics bad bunny mark alford super bowl

A Texas congressman just launched a probe into Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show and never let it be said Magas don’t have their priorities right

Saul Hutson. Updated February 11th, 2026

Magas continue to mis-read the temperature of the United States. In this case, they took the thermometer and smashed it on the floor.

Texas Congressman, Mark Alford, knows exactly what the American people want to know about right now. They want to investigate one man, and one man only. And that man is… Bad Bunny.

Wait, what?

Let’s hear what the State Representative had to say about the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The ignorance is violent.

Just because Alford couldn’t understand what the singer was saying, he got angry.

Now he wants to investigate and take action against the most popular singer on the planet for “disturbing” lyrics.

The rage and determination Alford shows in this clip would be inspiring if it wasn’t over something so incredibly stupid.

There also happen to be a treasure trove of files that still haven’t been thoroughly investigated that hit a lot closer to home with America’s political leadership that the people want to hear about.

Alford’s tone deaf crusade lit a fire under the people of Twitter.

