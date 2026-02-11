Donald Trump said he ‘couldn’t understand a word’ Bad Bunny said and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the brutal final word

US AOC donald trump

As you’ll know by now, Donald Trump wasn’t overly impressed by Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

In one of his trademark social media rants, Trump said it was a ‘slap in the face for America’. Not only was the dancing ‘disgusting’, said the President, he couldn’t ‘understand a word this guy is saying’.

We mention it again – again! – because the estimable Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked about it – and her A++ answer was the perfect final word.

🚨 BREAKING: In response to Trump saying he couldn’t understand Bad Bunny’s halftime show because it was in Spanish, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back: “I barely know what Trump is saying half the time, so… I feel him.” Lmao 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/y4o5WYtzlk — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 11, 2026

Understand that, Mr President.

This woman is cooking since some time lmao AOC 2028 — It's politics (@Politicsworld) February 11, 2026

spot on pic.twitter.com/4I7nglK9QP — Great White North (@MadeInCanada_eh) February 11, 2026

How many Dems running for president in 2028 have this kind of spontaneity? https://t.co/aY1xIj2xyi — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 11, 2026

This is hilarious! The relatable struggle of trying to understand what Trump says. — xPark (@building_KR) February 11, 2026

She really said: 'I understand Bad Bunny better than the President.' The shade is legendary.. — . (@Cr7winiano_) February 11, 2026

READ MORE

Lee Anderson threatened a university whose debating society banned Reform UK and was given a lesson he’ll never forget

Source @allenanalysis