Donald Trump said he ‘couldn’t understand a word’ Bad Bunny said and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the brutal final word

John Plunkett. Updated February 11th, 2026

As you’ll know by now, Donald Trump wasn’t overly impressed by Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

In one of his trademark social media rants, Trump said it was a ‘slap in the face for America’. Not only was the dancing ‘disgusting’, said the President, he couldn’t ‘understand a word this guy is saying’.

We mention it again – again! – because the estimable Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked about it – and her A++ answer was the perfect final word.

Understand that, Mr President.

