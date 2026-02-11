US kid rock MAGA super bowl

Kid Rock tried to explain why his Maga gig wasn’t as lame as people said and just made the whole thing so much worse

John Plunkett. Updated February 11th, 2026

Kid Rock – two words we try not to use together too often – prompted no end of mockery with his performance during the alternative Maga Super Bowl halftime show.

Here’s just a very brief taster.

These people seemed to be enjoying it.

Anyway, such was the opprobrium (Magas – look it up) heaped on Mr Rock that he took to Twitter just to explain what had gone wrong and why it wasn’t so rubbish as people thought.

Or, at least, if it was rubbish it definitely wasn’t his fault.

And it wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was. Quite the opposite, in fact.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

Source @KidRock