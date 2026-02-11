Kid Rock tried to explain why his Maga gig wasn’t as lame as people said and just made the whole thing so much worse

US kid rock MAGA super bowl

Kid Rock – two words we try not to use together too often – prompted no end of mockery with his performance during the alternative Maga Super Bowl halftime show.

Here’s just a very brief taster.

Unbelievably Kid Rock lip-synched the whole show, here is a video of him putting the microphone down several times as lyrics kept going. What a republican rip off. pic.twitter.com/mabO0jan48 — listener (@Limelistener) February 9, 2026

These people seemed to be enjoying it.

Kid Rock was standing room only. The tens of attendees fully enjoyed his most excellent lip sync performance. The energy was beyond anything Bad Bunny could ever hope to have in an almost live event. pic.twitter.com/GM2l5uPOVn — l  (@ShitzN_Giggles) February 11, 2026

Anyway, such was the opprobrium (Magas – look it up) heaped on Mr Rock that he took to Twitter just to explain what had gone wrong and why it wasn’t so rubbish as people thought.

Or, at least, if it was rubbish it definitely wasn’t his fault.

My halftime performance was pre recorded but performed live. No lipsycing like the haters and fake news are trying to report. When they synced the cameras to my performance on Bawitdaba, it did not line up as I explain in this video. pic.twitter.com/k1x1RfI9RY — KidRock (@KidRock) February 10, 2026

And it wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was. Quite the opposite, in fact.

1.

in my experience only the best performances come with 4-minute videos of the performer explaining what went wrong https://t.co/Ae7VSxRdzK — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) February 10, 2026

2.

We could clearly see you lip-syncing you shriveled old nutsack — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) February 10, 2026

3.

That’s the literal definition of lip syncing https://t.co/79hGlpWWnB — Sammy Obeid (@SammyObeid) February 10, 2026

4.

lol, “pre-recorded but performed live” IS lipsyncing. These are the dumbest mofos in the land, and it’s not close. — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) February 10, 2026

5.

when the concert went well https://t.co/0MXFT6uyaZ — Miles Klee 🐠 🦉 🦂 (@youwouldntpost) February 10, 2026

6.

Relax. Live or recorded, it was all hilariously bad. — Bob Phillips (@BobTheSuit) February 10, 2026

7.

My guy, we have eyes. We can see you lower the microphone and the lyrics are still going. https://t.co/9aVI231tIL — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) February 10, 2026

8.

If you’re explaining, you’re losing. No more fucking shorts until you embrace leg day. — Mason (@masonisonx) February 10, 2026

9.

To conclude …

