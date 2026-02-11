‘What are you starting to dislike more as you get older?’- 17 irritations that get more annoying with age

Round Ups Ask Reddit

It’s a cliche that old people can be unreasonably grumpy. But perhaps they’re irritated about everyday things for good reason?

If the replies to a question set by Reddit user Efficient-Wind-2267 are anything to go by, it seems that young people are coming round to their way of thinking. And that’s because they put the following to the grouches over on r/AskReddit:

‘What are u starting to dislike more as u get older?’

If you haven’t been repulsed by the use of text speak, here are the top replies…

1.

‘All the absolute junk sold in most stores. We over consume SO much’

-ferndinosaur

2.

‘Wasting time on things that don’t really matter I’ve started appreciating simple moments and people who make life feel lighter.’

-Raj612

3.

‘Social media. The algorithms are wired in a dirty way to hold your attention and most of the content is pure brain rot with no point or meaning to be learned from.’

-harryrtvfan

4.

‘Finding out how corrupt things are..’

-Jewls3393_runner

5.

‘The new headlights’

-lifedoesnotwait

6.

‘Hustle culture. Being busy isn’t impressive anymore.’

-Keira_Roseby4492

7.

‘Noise. I never liked it but I’m getting even more grumpy about it in my old age. Music everywhere. People playing videos and music on their phones in public. Televisions always on in the background. Whyyyyyyy? What’s wrong with a little quiet?’

-kisskissenby

8.

‘the fact that i have to work for the rest of my life and still be broke’

-Upstairs_Parfait747

9.