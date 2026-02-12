Entertainment accidental partridge cricket

This cricket commentator’s all-time-great reaction to a colleague not knowing Joan Bakewell is still one of the most Partridgesque things we’ve heard

Poke Staff. Updated February 12th, 2026

Cricket commentator Daniel Norcross went off on a very odd tangent during a match in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023, when he discovered a colleague hadn’t heard of the legendary broadcaster, Joan Bakewell.

Brace yourself.

“You weren’t around in the 40s, but you’ve heard of Hitler.”

The Test Match Special stalwart’s funny reaction went straight into the hall of fame. Listeners thought it was a belter.

David Byrom noticed an oversight.

And it was.

Toby Tarrant drew it to the attention of the man himself, David Norcross.

The attention of Accidental Partridge spread the extraordinary comment a little wider.

This was almost inevitable.

