Donald Trump suffered an eye-opening glitch mid-speech and as a snapshot of the state of his presidency right now it won’t be bettered

The world has grown accustomed to Donald Trump making speeches that ramble from topic to topic in incoherent fragments until someone pulls him off stage.

But even for him, his appearance at a propped up event to celebrate his greatness as a “clean coal” advocate was startling.

As he was announcing his own new title as the undisputed king of coal (or something like that), Trump appeared to shut down for a second, slurring through some words before re-setting and moving on.

Trump glitches: “I’m proud to officially name the undispuut– jusssss, when did this come out? Mr Speaker.” pic.twitter.com/K2QEtRzm25 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2026

It was the most glaring public display of the mental decline so many followers are worried about.

No matter how many times the President tells us he is in great shape and his doctors say he aces all of his many cognitive tests, this is definitely a worrying sign.

The medical professionals on Twitter (read: people who Google symptoms) had a lot of concerns for the President after this clip made the rounds online.

