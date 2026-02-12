Sport JD Vance olympics

JD Vance told American Olympians who dare criticise Trump to ‘stay out of politics’ and was brutally schooled into the next Olympiad

John Plunkett. Updated February 12th, 2026

You don’t have to have been watching the Olympics to have noticed the phenomenon of some American athletes using their platform to criticise the increasingly authoritarian nature of Donald Trump’s second administration.

JD Vance isn’t happy – has he thought about smiling more? – and suggested it wasn’t in the Olympians’ remit to ‘pop off about politics’.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because there was no end of people happy to put him straight. And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

