This congressman threw a truth bomb in Pam Bondi’s face and her reaction made it even better

US pam bondi

There have been no end of extraordinary moments since Donald Trump returned to the White House – as no-one anywhere needs reminding – but attorney general Pam Bondi’s evidence to Congress on Wednesday might be the most eye-opening yet.

Trump’s AG was there to talk about the Epstein Files but was keener to take about the stock market – anything other than Epstein – and it’s fair to say it didn’t go as well as it might have done. In fact, it surely couldn’t have gone worse.

And there was no more satisfying moment than this, when Democratic congressman Ted Lieu lobbed this truth bomb into her face, and was Bondi having it? Of course she wan’t having it, and it made the whole thing even better.

Bondi: “There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime” Lieu: “I believe you just lied under oath.” Bondi: “Don’t you ever accuse me of a crime” Lieu: “I’m showing you evidence.” I think Pam Bondi’s “career” has just come to an end today. pic.twitter.com/tkIiu3mQVB — Daractenus (@Daractenus) February 11, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Despite her defiant testimony, her body language shows how uncomfortable she is. — Packergirl67 (@shaltsch) February 11, 2026

2.

Bondi thinks she’s Trump’s personal attorney general, when she’s meant to represent all of America. She’s unfit and should be thrown in jail. — YouKevo (@KevinJDaly1969) February 12, 2026

3.

4.

Why is she so nervous? That’s unprofessional — CatSentinel 🐾🐾 (@CattSentinel) February 11, 2026

5.

The way she paused for five full seconds. She was absolutely panicking in her head. — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) February 11, 2026

6.

This is maybe the first real time I just really don’t think this stuff plays to their base anymore. https://t.co/owwUcTGP07 — Brian Duffield (@BrianDuffield) February 11, 2026

7.