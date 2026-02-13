News audi arabia flags libs

A Maga cried foul at the flag hanging in this American high school and was magnificently owned to the other side of the world and back

Saul Hutson. Updated February 13th, 2026

Magas love their faux outrage and this one is certainly a doozy.

The alt-right troll account, @libsoftiktok, is run by Chaya Raichick. She is proudly pro-Trump and anti-anything slightly different from her.

She is also not exactly the sharpest tack in the box.

Here is a grade-A example of her inability to deal with a world she does not understand.

She’s so mad she even tags the school in the post. Because someone must be held accountable for this outrageous act.

As she would quickly find out in the replies, she has absolutely no reason to be upset. In fact, her complaint is actually wildly offensive in and of itself.

We’ll let Twitter take it from here.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2