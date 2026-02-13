A Maga cried foul at the flag hanging in this American high school and was magnificently owned to the other side of the world and back

News audi arabia flags libs

Magas love their faux outrage and this one is certainly a doozy.

The alt-right troll account, @libsoftiktok, is run by Chaya Raichick. She is proudly pro-Trump and anti-anything slightly different from her.

She is also not exactly the sharpest tack in the box.

Here is a grade-A example of her inability to deal with a world she does not understand.

Flag hanging inside the Oregon City High School District 62 (@ocsd62) The flag says, “There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is His messenger.” Why is this hanging in an American public school? pic.twitter.com/qMO2Vo3g7w — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 8, 2026

She’s so mad she even tags the school in the post. Because someone must be held accountable for this outrageous act.

As she would quickly find out in the replies, she has absolutely no reason to be upset. In fact, her complaint is actually wildly offensive in and of itself.

We’ll let Twitter take it from here.

That’s the flag of Saudi Arabia hanging among all the flags from other countries you absolute fucking dunce https://t.co/0lOmfefHg5 — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) February 8, 2026

This is the national flag of Saudi Arabia and it is hanging beside other national flags. Is Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik just the stupidest, most ignorant MAGA person on this site or the most dishonest, the one who has most contempt for her own followers? Hard to decide tbh. https://t.co/tQjdILU7PB — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 8, 2026

The note said “that’s the flag of Saudi Arabia next to all the other countries’ flags you fucking idiot” pic.twitter.com/VKptfmouNd — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) February 10, 2026

Literally in the picture to the left is the Danish flag with a Christian cross on it. It is difficult to have any conversations with the other side when the other side is so dumb, ignorant, and detached from reality. We live in Idiocracy. https://t.co/raNoq3v0UT — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 8, 2026

How would you feel if I told you Donald Trump (your boy) just sent $9B to the people that flag represents? https://t.co/WlrIFzJ6RT https://t.co/Fp3Ha5Opah — Eli (@22Brew22Crew22) February 9, 2026

