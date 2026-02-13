A mega Maga told Keir Starmer he definitely didn’t win a mandate and he was so confidently incorrect it hurts

US Keir Starmer MAGA

The troubles continue to pile up for Keir Starmer, as no-one anywhere needs reminding,

What makes his spectacular implosion all the more eye-opening is that it’s only 18 months ago when he was elected PM with an historic House of Commons majority.

Except this American – not just a mega Maga but a mega mega Maga by the looks of it – said Starmer didn’t win a mandate after all. Far from it, in fact.

And he was so confidently incorrect it hurts.

Keir, to be very clear with you. I’m American so I don’t know everything about your system but you didn’t win a mandate. The Conservative Party governed for fourteen years and totally betrayed their voters so your party was voted in simply because you were the other option at… https://t.co/F9mBN4Cjej — Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarino) February 11, 2026

Fortunately for everyone concerned, these Brits were only too happy to help out.

1.

What part of a majority that people voted for,whether you agree with it,is so hard to get your head round!🙄 — GarethI (@GarethI5) February 11, 2026

2.

Joey is happy with the corruption of Trump and has nothing to teach us and should fix the American mess first. — Bob Morgan 🇬🇧🇺🇦 💙 (@Bbmorg) February 11, 2026

3.

We don’t vote for individuals, it’s a government at a chosen point in an election,we don’t have Reality TV wannabes lining up,hope that’s clear enough for you?🤙 — GarethI (@GarethI5) February 11, 2026

4.

You could have just stopped at saying you don’t know anything. The fact the Labour Party has a majority in parliament and they won the most votes across the country irrespective of the turnout means that yes, he does have a mandate. Whether you like it or not. — SullyTech (@SullyDrummer) February 11, 2026

5.

Who is this loser? 👇 I’d keep your state based xenophobia to yourself. As an American in 2026, under the fascist dictatorship of a decrepit, washed up TV presenter, I think it’s fair to say … you have no legs to stand on. https://t.co/9uC8tR8ScM — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) February 11, 2026

6.

Oh fuck off you irritating shithouse — Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) February 11, 2026

7.

Or if you like it NSFW.

STFU and sort your own Pedo Reich out. We are not taking lectures from sewer rats. — Flatpack Fellamunculus 🏴‍☠️ (@tryingattimes) February 11, 2026

Or prefer it really NSFW.

Fuck Off you utter fucking ridiculous Yank. You're fucking Clueless Brainwashed by the likes of Tommeh and Farage. Sir Keir won a landslide and a mandate for 5 years. Now piss off , stop making a fucking tit out of yourself. Fucking braindead Yank ! — SJP 🌹🌈 (@SJP74) February 11, 2026

