A mega Maga told Keir Starmer he definitely didn’t win a mandate and he was so confidently incorrect it hurts
The troubles continue to pile up for Keir Starmer, as no-one anywhere needs reminding,
What makes his spectacular implosion all the more eye-opening is that it’s only 18 months ago when he was elected PM with an historic House of Commons majority.
Except this American – not just a mega Maga but a mega mega Maga by the looks of it – said Starmer didn’t win a mandate after all. Far from it, in fact.
And he was so confidently incorrect it hurts.
Keir, to be very clear with you.
I’m American so I don’t know everything about your system but you didn’t win a mandate.
The Conservative Party governed for fourteen years and totally betrayed their voters so your party was voted in simply because you were the other option at… https://t.co/F9mBN4Cjej
— Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarino) February 11, 2026
Fortunately for everyone concerned, these Brits were only too happy to help out.
1.
What part of a majority that people voted for,whether you agree with it,is so hard to get your head round!🙄
— GarethI (@GarethI5) February 11, 2026
2.
Joey is happy with the corruption of Trump and has nothing to teach us and should fix the American mess first.
— Bob Morgan 🇬🇧🇺🇦 💙 (@Bbmorg) February 11, 2026
3.
We don’t vote for individuals, it’s a government at a chosen point in an election,we don’t have Reality TV wannabes lining up,hope that’s clear enough for you?🤙
— GarethI (@GarethI5) February 11, 2026
4.
You could have just stopped at saying you don’t know anything. The fact the Labour Party has a majority in parliament and they won the most votes across the country irrespective of the turnout means that yes, he does have a mandate. Whether you like it or not.
— SullyTech (@SullyDrummer) February 11, 2026
5.
Who is this loser? 👇
I’d keep your state based xenophobia to yourself.
As an American in 2026, under the fascist dictatorship of a decrepit, washed up TV presenter, I think it’s fair to say … you have no legs to stand on. https://t.co/9uC8tR8ScM
— Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) February 11, 2026
6.
Oh fuck off you irritating shithouse
— Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) February 11, 2026
7.
Tldr. pic.twitter.com/T6T3Yc5Fm8
— Darren Barratt (@dare99) February 12, 2026
Or if you like it NSFW.
STFU and sort your own Pedo Reich out. We are not taking lectures from sewer rats.
— Flatpack Fellamunculus 🏴☠️ (@tryingattimes) February 11, 2026
Or prefer it really NSFW.
Fuck Off you utter fucking ridiculous Yank.
You're fucking Clueless
Brainwashed by the likes of Tommeh and Farage.
Sir Keir won a landslide and a mandate for 5 years.
Now piss off , stop making a fucking tit out of yourself.
Fucking braindead Yank !
— SJP 🌹🌈 (@SJP74) February 11, 2026
