Politics donald trump Jeffrey Epstein

Donald Trump insisted the Epstein Files are ‘pretty boring stuff’ and Howard Lutnick thinks that’s hilarious, but no one else is laughing

Saul Hutson. Updated February 13th, 2026

The US President doesn’t answer questions so much as he deflects them.

Donald Trump just put that skill on display to great effect when he was asked about the Epstein Files. And apparently it brought joy to the heart of his Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick.

The President finally gave an extended answer on the Epstein Files. Unfortunately, it was woefully tone deaf to how the majority of Americans feel about the issue.

Not only is it disgusting to play down the importance of the Epstein Files, but for some reason, Lutnick is laughing hysterically as Trump does it.

Regardless of what Trump claims, all of Twitter is immensely interested in full transparency and justice concerning the Epstein Files based on the replies below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2