Donald Trump insisted the Epstein Files are ‘pretty boring stuff’ and Howard Lutnick thinks that’s hilarious, but no one else is laughing

Politics donald trump Jeffrey Epstein

The US President doesn’t answer questions so much as he deflects them.

Donald Trump just put that skill on display to great effect when he was asked about the Epstein Files. And apparently it brought joy to the heart of his Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick.

The President finally gave an extended answer on the Epstein Files. Unfortunately, it was woefully tone deaf to how the majority of Americans feel about the issue.

Trump: “I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody. It’s pretty boring stuff. I think really only pretty bad people, including fake news, want to keep something like that going.” pic.twitter.com/5oGlqg61QN — AlexandruC4 (@AlexandruC4) February 12, 2026

Not only is it disgusting to play down the importance of the Epstein Files, but for some reason, Lutnick is laughing hysterically as Trump does it.

Regardless of what Trump claims, all of Twitter is immensely interested in full transparency and justice concerning the Epstein Files based on the replies below.

1.

You literally can’t make it up. https://t.co/OAIfDke76W — ThePatrioticBlonde (@ImBreckWorsham) February 13, 2026

2.

Apparently child rape is “boring stuff” to the President. Sick fuck. https://t.co/P1LBxYKra5 — Olivia Julianna ️ (@0liviajulianna) February 12, 2026

3.

They’re actively trying to make us normal people feel crazy. That’s actually insane. I still can’t believe people voted for this shit man https://t.co/EYfdAJf5di pic.twitter.com/C8sXrrArB1 — Edgar (@edgarfrfx) February 13, 2026

4.

Trump is gonna die on this hill. And it will be his legacy. — Reno Ciccotta (@RenoCiccotta) February 12, 2026

5.

He literally ran on releasing the files but now he’s against it. Wonder why that is? https://t.co/eq8DulI7db — Andrew Hall (@AndrewHallFF) February 13, 2026

6.

The abducting, raping and even sometimes the killing of children by sex predators and pedophiles was never meant to entertain anyone, Trump is a sick bastard. https://t.co/C9WoGUP0T3 — Scarlett (@Scarlettafc_7) February 13, 2026

7.