It’s five years since this TikToker’s home haircut sent him wildly viral and blew a few minds in the process

Back in February 2021, covid had put the mockers on nipping out for a hairccut, and some people had to take matters into their own hands.One of those people was TikToker Jaden Williams, who used the opportunity to make this cleverly planned and edited sketch.

Very meta. Alternative title – Hairception? It’s got us thinking there should be a category for TikToks at Cannes.

Twitter spotted it, and was rightly impressed, posting comments like these.

Genuine question: Was there *literally anything* on Quibi as well constructed as this kid’s zero-budget TikTok pic.twitter.com/O3bPY6fp4M — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) February 25, 2021

if nothing else Gen Z will have a surfeit of expert video editors https://t.co/cecFYx8kjP — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) February 25, 2021

I want to make it absolutely clear that I laughed harder at this than anything I have seen in literal years. https://t.co/D0EY03pUim — Uncanny X-Cerpts (@uncannyxcerpts) February 25, 2021

I watched this 5 times in a row already… this is amazing — 🏝 (@hanakimis) February 25, 2021

wow, wish I could plan ahead that well!! — Eugene Mitchell 🇮🇪 (@mitchelleire) February 25, 2021

The sheer genius of the video gave Rabbi Michael Cohen hope for the future.

Gen Z is going to fix everything. Everything. — Rabbi Michael Cohen (@TheTechRabbi) February 25, 2021

