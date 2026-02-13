It’s five years since this TikToker’s home haircut sent him wildly viral and blew a few minds in the process
Back in February 2021, covid had put the mockers on nipping out for a hairccut, and some people had to take matters into their own hands.One of those people was TikToker Jaden Williams, who used the opportunity to make this cleverly planned and edited sketch.
@officialjadenwilliams
Haircut Continuity. ##Haircut ##FYP ##ForYou ##RocketLeague ##Skit ##Cut ##Hair ##funny
Very meta. Alternative title – Hairception? It’s got us thinking there should be a category for TikToks at Cannes.
Twitter spotted it, and was rightly impressed, posting comments like these.
Genuine question: Was there *literally anything* on Quibi as well constructed as this kid’s zero-budget TikTok pic.twitter.com/O3bPY6fp4M
— Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) February 25, 2021
if nothing else Gen Z will have a surfeit of expert video editors https://t.co/cecFYx8kjP
— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) February 25, 2021
I want to make it absolutely clear that I laughed harder at this than anything I have seen in literal years. https://t.co/D0EY03pUim
— Uncanny X-Cerpts (@uncannyxcerpts) February 25, 2021
I watched this 5 times in a row already… this is amazing
— 🏝 (@hanakimis) February 25, 2021
wow, wish I could plan ahead that well!!
— Eugene Mitchell 🇮🇪 (@mitchelleire) February 25, 2021
The sheer genius of the video gave Rabbi Michael Cohen hope for the future.
Gen Z is going to fix everything.
Everything.
— Rabbi Michael Cohen (@TheTechRabbi) February 25, 2021
