Entertainment editing

It’s five years since this TikToker’s home haircut sent him wildly viral and blew a few minds in the process

Poke Staff. Updated February 13th, 2026

Back in February 2021, covid had put the mockers on nipping out for a hairccut, and some people had to take matters into their own hands.One of those people was TikToker Jaden Williams, who used the opportunity to make this cleverly planned and edited sketch.

@officialjadenwilliams

Haircut Continuity. ##Haircut ##FYP ##ForYou ##RocketLeague ##Skit ##Cut ##Hair ##funny

♬ Cafe – Ev Emanuel

Very meta. Alternative title – Hairception? It’s got us thinking there should be a category for TikToks at Cannes.

Twitter spotted it, and was rightly impressed, posting comments like these.

The sheer genius of the video gave Rabbi Michael Cohen hope for the future.

READ MORE

This TikToker had the funniest reaction to the stupidest hacks you’ll see today

Source Jaden Williams Image Screengrab