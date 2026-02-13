This Aussie presenter’s most unusual trick with her toes just went viral for reasons which will become obvious

Weird World Australia wtf

Not sure we’ve featured too many naked feet on these pages in the past and just in case you were wondering, it doesn’t herald any sort of radical shift in future content or anything.

But this one really is quite the eye-opener, Aussie TV presenter Jayne Azzopardi who can do something quite unusual with her toes.

The most UNEXPECTED hidden talent reveal on live breakfast tv pic.twitter.com/2PxfixP80J — Nut Shots (@InterestingFck) February 12, 2026

Well that really was unexpected. And not everyone said the same thing, just quite a few people …

I can't do that with my hands, let alone my feet! — Tom Kane – Indie Author & Indie Publisher (@TigerBites) February 13, 2026

I think I need to clear my history and cookies. — white pepper (@racesedst) February 13, 2026

[Tarantino nods.] — Peter Schiavo (@SchiavoPet21964) February 13, 2026

I just saw this and tried it and it’s actually pretty easy. https://t.co/KFiXngd7iw — Masterhater (@J_R_Sastre) February 13, 2026

Yeah, right.

Source @InterestingFck