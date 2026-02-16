F1 isn’t a regular hotbed of hilarity but the payoff to this Lewis Hamilton clip is properly funny

Sport f1 funny

You don’t tune into Formula 1 for the yucks – very possibly you don’t tune in at all – but this was a properly funny moment that’s just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

Probably best cut to the chase rather than us spoiling it (and embarrassing ourselves) by trying to explain what’s going on. You’ll get it!

this looks like a clip from the office 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dRTl36sKYn — ¹⁶ (@lecvsn) February 14, 2026

Simply perfect comedy timing from Lewis Hamilton (we think) behind the wheel of the car, with @NorthHertsSam holding the mic.

1.

It’s only February but we have the funniest F1 video of 2026 already. Nothing will top this 🤣🤣 https://t.co/YoCV14Nyyf — Tom Bellingham (@TomP1Bellingham) February 15, 2026

2.

In 1977 BBC had filmed what is almost universally known as the most perfectly-timed shot of James Burke presenting a rocket launch. Until now that is, as only 49 years later F1TV has surpassed it with this absolute beauty featuring Sam Collins. https://t.co/FOyh2hR5bV — Simon Dau (@there_is_no_if) February 14, 2026

3.

This actually might end up being the best F1 clip of 2026, and we’re only in Feb lmao https://t.co/bAhSExKu0a — Aarav (@_aarava) February 15, 2026

4.

Lewis knew what he was doing there 😂😂 https://t.co/YiOc7kljIY — F1 Truth (@TruthF111) February 14, 2026

5.

The fact that a dude can stand next to a Ferrari f1 without ear protection says everything about what f1 has become. https://t.co/6wL6orLSPu — GBardahl (@gbard33) February 15, 2026

6.

Any legendary clip we get in F1 testing you’ll always find Sam in it pic.twitter.com/uudruyQ9i9 https://t.co/RcoZ0V4o9D — ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦 🏎️🛩️ (@ahmed_baokbah) February 15, 2026

7.

READ MORE

With one week to go, the Winter Olympics is an ironically hot topic on Bluesky – 28 favourite things people are saying about it right now

Source @TomP1Bellingham