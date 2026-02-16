This hard-hitting parody ‘Visit USA’ ad spotted on the London Underground definitely won’t do anything to reverse the tourism ‘Trump slump’

US MAGA tourism

It’s hardly a surprise that levels of tourism to the USA are in sharp decline, given the open hostility to foreigners and immigrants from the MAGA crowd and their orange leader. It seems that threats to invade other countries, stricter entry requirements and out-of-control ICE agents are causing potential visitors to the USA to think ‘nah, not for me thanks!’.

This ‘Trump Slump’ is thought to have cost the US economy over $50 billion in lost revenue just in the past year alone, and the tourism industry is in crisis-mode spending more than ever on advertising along the lines of ‘Please come! It’s not that bad (yet)!’

So this bit of guerilla advertising by Wankers of the World, spotted on the London Underground and shared on Twitter by John O’Connell, certainly isn’t going to help their cause.

It hits pretty hard!

A closer look…

Oooft! And so to the comments

Visit America? I'd rather spend my holidays on the Circle Line — chasb (@bchaz4) February 11, 2026

That pretty much says it all, doesn't it? — Lucy Monostone (@boney_robin) February 11, 2026

Visit America, before America visits you. — JambosOnTour (@OnJambos41038) February 11, 2026

#Trump has made the USA a laughingstock around the world. Sad but true. — JustFunStuff (@JustFunStuff53) February 11, 2026

The rest of the world knows that America is to be avoided… https://t.co/WDQ8cr5ttz — Barry Hartigan (@BarryHartigan) February 11, 2026

It's 2026, and this is how the world sees USA. 😬 https://t.co/EmlEj3zdZQ — Krisjanis Klava (@KrisjanisKlava) February 12, 2026

