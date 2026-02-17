Quentin Tarantino claimed people are only pretending to like Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, and the internet had some frank reviews of his opinion
Meanwhile, in Quentin Tarantino world, he’s been having a pop at a Hitchcock classic – Vertigo, starring James Stewart and Kim Novak.
In a 2022 interview with Brett Easton-Ellis, shared by Far Out Magazine, the Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction director worked himself into a frenzy over the 1958 film.
“I really don’t get Vertigo. And I don’t really believe anybody who says they love it.”
“I actually don’t like Vertigo and his 1950s movies—they have the stink of the 50s which is similar to the stink of the 80s.”
For context, Alfred Hitchcock’s 1950s films include Rear Window, North by Northwest, and To Catch a Thief, so we’re going with a big fat “WRONG!” on that one.
Far Out shared the article on Bluesky.
It went about as well as you’d expect.
1.
The idea that other people are pretending when they say they enjoy something you don't is pure idiotic solipsism.
— Gretchen Felker-Martin 🍉 (@scumbelievable.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 3:35 AM
2.
look I've always been a big Tarantino fan but this is fucking unacceptable.
— jamsheed (@jamsheed.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 5:24 AM
3.
The man who spoke too much
— wrongtom (@wrongtom.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 8:47 AM
4.
“Hello, my name is Quentin Tarantino, and I’m here to burn through every ounce of respect people have given me for the past 35 years.”
— Gerrit Thompson (@gerrit.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 3:51 AM
5.
It’s about a dude obsessed with a beautiful woman, in a creepy, controlling way, to the point he tries to change her? And QT doesn’t like it?
— Lebanexican (@lebanexican.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 4:07 AM
6.
Remembering when this guy was worshipped a decade ago.
The world is in flux. Nothing is permanent.
— JDKessey (@jdkessey.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 7:42 AM
7.
Your forever reminder that Quentin Tarrantino is a moron.
— Robert Berg (@robwillb.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 8:55 AM
8.
He just can’t figure out how to work a dolly zoom into his foot fetish
— Richard (@darklighter.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 5:25 AM
9.
It seems to me that Tarantino has taken the same trajectory as much online 'fandom'. He's gone from enthusiastically recommending cool shit to telling us what sucks and why we're stupid for liking it.
Fuck this kind of fandom.
— Sam Inglis (@24fpsuk.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 6:44 AM
10.
is he just gonna do this every week
— Joad The Wet Sprocket (@joadsprocket.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 5:06 AM
11.
Imagine saying no one likes a movie that Mel Brooks did a parody version of, lol, lmao
— HellDavid 2 (@wallofyawn.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 4:50 AM
12.
Is it just me or is he somehow getting MORE pretentious than he always was?
— Lee (@leemoviemeister.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 4:27 AM
13.
If I were one of the most talked-about and highly-regarded artisans in my chosen medium for a sustained period of over three decades, I would simply choose not to piss away my entire reputation in the span of like three months. But I guess I’m just built different
— Chris Conroy (@conroyforreal.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 4:17 AM
14.
I feel the same way about The Hateful Eight.
— Eugene Freedman (@eugenefreedman.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 4:07 AM
15.
Yes everyone has been playing a hilarious prank on you Quentin
— Gretchen Felker-Martin 🍉 (@scumbelievable.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 3:33 AM
We’ll just leave this here.
I don’t believe anybody personally likes Quentin Tarantino.
— The Best of All Possible Oaves (@erikonymous.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 3:56 AM
