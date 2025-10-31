15 times r/starterpacks shone a light on some unavoidable film tropes

Entertainment films reddit

The subreddit r/starterpacks is filled with “oh, yeah!” moments, as users present those essential items that go towards creating particular things, such as the Goth Girlfriend or the Brainless Kids starter packs.

But where it’s really on point is when it presents things you absolutely must have to make certain genres of film – or the characters within it.

Read these and say “Oh, yeah!”

1. Female astronauts? No problem



2. 1969s American scientist – male



3. Smart guys



4. If you’re including a chase



5. The UK in a non-British film



6. Who will you kill off?



7. Opposing teams in a sports film



8. Got a hacker?



9. Going historical



10. Science labs – a list of errors



11. There’s always a janitor



12. Are your characters a middle-class American family?



13. When your world might end – it never does though



14. Every. Single. Maths. Film.



Finally, at number 15, what if you’re Quentin Tarantino? Okay, we know you’re (probably) not, but imagine …

