Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage said he’s in no position to help ‘working British people’ and the lack of self-awareness is staggering

John Plunkett. Updated February 19th, 2026

Nigel Farage was very excited this week to unveil his pretend ‘shadow cabinet’ to the world. So excited that he occasionally even let one of them get a word in edgeways (not that it ended overly well for Zia Yusuf, of course).

Anyway, the Reform UK leader was asked about his policy decision to cap benefits on families with more than two children, which many people struck as not entirely in line with a party constantly wanging on about the ordinary man (and woman) in the street.

And the lack of self-awareness that followed was a proper jaw-dropper.

Any clue why the country’s so f-cked, Nige? Hello? Anyone?

