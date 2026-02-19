Nigel Farage said he’s in no position to help ‘working British people’ and the lack of self-awareness is staggering

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage was very excited this week to unveil his pretend ‘shadow cabinet’ to the world. So excited that he occasionally even let one of them get a word in edgeways (not that it ended overly well for Zia Yusuf, of course).

Anyway, the Reform UK leader was asked about his policy decision to cap benefits on families with more than two children, which many people struck as not entirely in line with a party constantly wanging on about the ordinary man (and woman) in the street.

And the lack of self-awareness that followed was a proper jaw-dropper.

‘I wanted to try and help working British people but you know what, we’re skint’ Farage says Reform UK would cap benefits for families with more than two children, reversing Labour’s decision pic.twitter.com/VGHC4Nuitd — ITVPolitics (@ITVNewsPolitics) February 18, 2026

Any clue why the country’s so f-cked, Nige? Hello? Anyone?

If you are dumb enough to vote for him he will scrap everything. Poverty and trillionaires is all he will bring. https://t.co/kpeyTEQAPA — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) February 18, 2026

Skint thanks to him. He’s not skint though, notice that? 🙄 — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) February 19, 2026

This man does not care about the British people https://t.co/zWTfMOijBH — Daniel Lismore (@daniellismore) February 18, 2026

Are they still planning massive tax cuts for the rich? Politics is about choice, and Farage chooses the rich. pic.twitter.com/dsUqou9SjV — Imogen (@Imogenlemon02) February 18, 2026

Brexit ruined our economic prosperity. Farage was the posterboy and driver of Brexit. It’s on him, Boris Johnson, George Osborne and all the Brexshiteers. https://t.co/SIyiLA4leq — Matti Colley #FBPE #Rejoin 🇪🇺 #Resist💙 💚 🧡⚧️ (@matti_colley) February 18, 2026

And you know why? pic.twitter.com/gykWfCBs4x — Mark Ryan (@Amazing_Beats) February 18, 2026

