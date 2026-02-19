US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

People reckon Karoline Leavitt just dropped Donald Trump right in it and the satisfaction was off the scale

John Plunkett. Updated February 19th, 2026

You’ll remember the furore – and quite right too, obviously – that greeted the meme posted by Donald Trump which featured Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.

We mention it again because it was shared on Trump’s Truth Social account, which White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has just been talking about. Specifically, precisely who it is that posts on it. And, well, have a watch (and listen) for yourself.

Almost like she dropped the President right in it, and if she’s been an agent on the inside all this time – of course she hasn’t – then it’s been quite the act.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2