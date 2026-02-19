People reckon Karoline Leavitt just dropped Donald Trump right in it and the satisfaction was off the scale

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

You’ll remember the furore – and quite right too, obviously – that greeted the meme posted by Donald Trump which featured Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.

We mention it again because it was shared on Trump’s Truth Social account, which White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has just been talking about. Specifically, precisely who it is that posts on it. And, well, have a watch (and listen) for yourself.

WHITE HOUSE: “When you see it on Truth Social, you know it’s directly from President Trump.” TRUMP 2 WEEKS AGO: “Somebody posted, a staffer posted … somebody slipped. I didn’t do it. This was done by somebody else.” pic.twitter.com/Z5ThT2484C — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2026

Almost like she dropped the President right in it, and if she’s been an agent on the inside all this time – of course she hasn’t – then it’s been quite the act.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

Karoline Leavitt fucked up and basically admitted Trump posted the racist AI meme of Barack and Michelle Obama himself. So stupid. pic.twitter.com/8BEDaqUUH1 — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) February 18, 2026

2.

WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt today: “If you see it in Truth Social you know it’s coming directly from President Trump.” So then he was lying when he said the racist Obama post came from someone else. Trump is a liar, but we already knew that. pic.twitter.com/has3cjWYIs — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 19, 2026

3.

Unless it’s a racist video — in which case it’s a nameless staffer. https://t.co/vzRpMzQvoH — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) February 18, 2026

4.

Trump two weeks ago: “I didn’t post [the video depicting the Obamas as apes]. This was done by somebody else.” Leavitt today: “When you see something on Truth Social, you know it’s directly from President Trump. It’s coming straight from the horse’s mouth. That’s the beauty of… pic.twitter.com/jy5JBo9bbe — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) February 18, 2026

5.

And not a single fucking journalist called her out on that. — JDB (@doll_bingaman) February 18, 2026

