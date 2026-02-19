Social Media Bigotry Funny comebacks
This hilariously sarcastic and well-informed Bedford Council comeback is a masterclass in handling bigots
You may have seen the minor social media frenzy playing out over the last few days in which the same people who screech about the size of poppies and the labelling of chocolate egg boxes have been losing their shit over public figures and their holy season posts.
It's now the season for weirdo fake patriots screaming "When is Sadiq Khan going to put up 'Lent Lights' and wish us all 'Happy Lent'" as if those were actual things in Christianity.
(They aren't. Much of the patriot right are faux Christians who know nothing much of the religion.)
— Dan Kaszeta FRHistS (@dankaszeta.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 12:22 PM
Yesterday the PM wished Ramadan Mubarak and a bunch of ppl were like “are you gonna mention lent tomorrow?!” And then today he mentions lent and their panties are still in a knot.
— Danielle (@as-per-danielle.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 12:04 AM
Someone wasn’t happy with Bedford Council’s timing of their Ramadan and Lent messages, and the council stepped up with a very clear explanation.
James Austin shared a screenshot on Bluesky. Hold onto your hats.
Okay, this is quite outstanding from Bedford Council.
— James Austin (@jamesdaustin.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 8:26 AM
And if that’s tricky to read, here it is again, with alt text.
Bluesky was very much here for Bedford Council’s next-level riposte game.
1.
You know what Bedford Council is NOT giving up for 40 days….. sass.
— Simon Smith (@simonsmith.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 8:54 AM
2.
Priceless. Object lesson in how to tell an idiot they are an idiot without saying they are an idiot.
— Frank Bascombe (@frankbascombe.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 7:43 AM
3.
@mrjamesob.bsky.social Bedford CC dealing with the bigots like an absolute boss.
— Bluesky Jan (@janetleicester.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 7:14 AM
4.
😀😀😀😀😀😀😀
Bedford Council wins the internet!!
— Carol Hedges (@riotgrandma.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 10:06 AM
5.
“Bedford borough council was not responsible for the creation of the moon”
man, someone’s having a fun day at work
— Girl on the Net (@girlonthenet.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 8:05 AM
6.
Respect to my Council.
— OrphanPixels.bsky.social (@orphanpixels.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 10:35 AM
7.
Some people will always blame the BBC (in this case, Bedford Borough Council).
— Dr Duncan Robertson (@duncanrobertson.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 8:10 AM
8.
Why are the racists always so thick? They’re walking embodiments of the benefits of defunding education
— gougane.bsky.social (@gougane.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 7:38 AM
9.
Two footed tackle by Bedford there, Maggie is out for the rest of the season or until ‘chocolate eggs’.
— Bluesky Jan (@janetleicester.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 8:10 AM
10.
Give the person who wrote this free Digestive biscuits for a month. Those brackets – (325AD) – are pure joy
— Adam Lechmere (@adamlechmere.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 10:12 AM
11.
Yes, the final paragraph of Bedford’s reply is particularly brilliant 😆
— Dr Lori-Ann Foley (@lafoley.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 10:05 AM
12.
Of all the Europeans, no people can make me laugh quite like the English. It's a gift.
— Joris Luyendijk (@jorisluyendijk.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 10:03 AM
13.
THIS is how you social media.
— planetmatt (@planetmatt.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 9:58 AM
14.
Stupid People in Social Media, Part 13694….
— Another Disappointing Day in The Obituaries (@deadlyvices.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 9:49 AM
Almost inevitably, the spectre of Jackie Weaver entered the feast.
Council of Nicaea: "You have no authority here, Bedford Borough Council!"
— Steve Peers (@stevepeers.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 9:16 AM
