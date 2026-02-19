This hilariously sarcastic and well-informed Bedford Council comeback is a masterclass in handling bigots

Social Media Bigotry Funny comebacks

You may have seen the minor social media frenzy playing out over the last few days in which the same people who screech about the size of poppies and the labelling of chocolate egg boxes have been losing their shit over public figures and their holy season posts.

It's now the season for weirdo fake patriots screaming "When is Sadiq Khan going to put up 'Lent Lights' and wish us all 'Happy Lent'" as if those were actual things in Christianity. (They aren't. Much of the patriot right are faux Christians who know nothing much of the religion.) — Dan Kaszeta FRHistS (@dankaszeta.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 12:22 PM

Yesterday the PM wished Ramadan Mubarak and a bunch of ppl were like “are you gonna mention lent tomorrow?!” And then today he mentions lent and their panties are still in a knot. — Danielle (@as-per-danielle.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 12:04 AM

Someone wasn’t happy with Bedford Council’s timing of their Ramadan and Lent messages, and the council stepped up with a very clear explanation.

James Austin shared a screenshot on Bluesky. Hold onto your hats.

And if that’s tricky to read, here it is again, with alt text.

Bluesky was very much here for Bedford Council’s next-level riposte game.

You know what Bedford Council is NOT giving up for 40 days….. sass. — Simon Smith (@simonsmith.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 8:54 AM

Priceless. Object lesson in how to tell an idiot they are an idiot without saying they are an idiot. — Frank Bascombe (@frankbascombe.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 7:43 AM

“Bedford borough council was not responsible for the creation of the moon” man, someone’s having a fun day at work [image or embed] — Girl on the Net (@girlonthenet.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 8:05 AM

Why are the racists always so thick? They’re walking embodiments of the benefits of defunding education — gougane.bsky.social (@gougane.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 7:38 AM

Two footed tackle by Bedford there, Maggie is out for the rest of the season or until ‘chocolate eggs’. — Bluesky Jan (@janetleicester.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 8:10 AM

Almost inevitably, the spectre of Jackie Weaver entered the feast.

Source Bedford Borough Council Image Pexels