This hilariously sarcastic and well-informed Bedford Council comeback is a masterclass in handling bigots

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 19th, 2026

You may have seen the minor social media frenzy playing out over the last few days in which the same people who screech about the size of poppies and the labelling of chocolate egg boxes have been losing their shit over public figures and their holy season posts.

It's now the season for weirdo fake patriots screaming "When is Sadiq Khan going to put up 'Lent Lights' and wish us all 'Happy Lent'" as if those were actual things in Christianity.

(They aren't. Much of the patriot right are faux Christians who know nothing much of the religion.)

— Dan Kaszeta FRHistS (@dankaszeta.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 12:22 PM

Yesterday the PM wished Ramadan Mubarak and a bunch of ppl were like “are you gonna mention lent tomorrow?!” And then today he mentions lent and their panties are still in a knot.

— Danielle (@as-per-danielle.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 12:04 AM

Someone wasn’t happy with Bedford Council’s timing of their Ramadan and Lent messages, and the council stepped up with a very clear explanation.

James Austin shared a screenshot on Bluesky. Hold onto your hats.

Okay, this is quite outstanding from Bedford Council.

[image or embed]

— James Austin (@jamesdaustin.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 8:26 AM

And if that’s tricky to read, here it is again, with alt text.

Bedford Borough Council: Wishing Bedford Borough a Happy Lent, the period of 40 days when many Christians may choose to give up certain luxuries and make space to reflect, pray, and read the Bible to prepare for the celebrations of Easter. Maggie Tyers: Funny you put Ramadan and eid up first. It's a Christian country first and foremost. Bedford Borough Council: Maggie Tyers Ramadan began on February 17. That is why we put our Ramadan message on social media yesterday. Lent began today, which is why our Lent message went on social media one day later. The date of Lent is determined by the church calendar, rooted in the decisions of the Council of Nicaea (325 AD). The official start of Ramadan traditionally depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon. Bedford Borough Council holds no authority over the Council of Nicaea and was not responsible for the creation of the moon 4.53billion years ago.

A standing ovation

Bluesky was very much here for Bedford Council’s next-level riposte game.

1.

You know what Bedford Council is NOT giving up for 40 days….. sass.

— Simon Smith (@simonsmith.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 8:54 AM

2.

Priceless. Object lesson in how to tell an idiot they are an idiot without saying they are an idiot.

— Frank Bascombe (@frankbascombe.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 7:43 AM

3.

@mrjamesob.bsky.social Bedford CC dealing with the bigots like an absolute boss.

[image or embed]

— Bluesky Jan (@janetleicester.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 7:14 AM

4.

😀😀😀😀😀😀😀
Bedford Council wins the internet!!

[image or embed]

— Carol Hedges (@riotgrandma.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 10:06 AM

5.

“Bedford borough council was not responsible for the creation of the moon”

man, someone’s having a fun day at work

[image or embed]

— Girl on the Net (@girlonthenet.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 8:05 AM

6.

Respect to my Council.

[image or embed]

— OrphanPixels.bsky.social (@orphanpixels.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 10:35 AM

7.

Some people will always blame the BBC (in this case, Bedford Borough Council).

[image or embed]

— Dr Duncan Robertson (@duncanrobertson.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 8:10 AM

8.

Why are the racists always so thick? They’re walking embodiments of the benefits of defunding education

— gougane.bsky.social (@gougane.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 7:38 AM

9.

Two footed tackle by Bedford there, Maggie is out for the rest of the season or until ‘chocolate eggs’.

— Bluesky Jan (@janetleicester.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 8:10 AM

10.

Give the person who wrote this free Digestive biscuits for a month. Those brackets – (325AD) – are pure joy

[image or embed]

— Adam Lechmere (@adamlechmere.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 10:12 AM

11.

Yes, the final paragraph of Bedford’s reply is particularly brilliant 😆

[image or embed]

— Dr Lori-Ann Foley (@lafoley.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 10:05 AM

12.

Of all the Europeans, no people can make me laugh quite like the English. It's a gift.

[image or embed]

— Joris Luyendijk (@jorisluyendijk.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 10:03 AM

13.

THIS is how you social media.

[image or embed]

— planetmatt (@planetmatt.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 9:58 AM

14.

Stupid People in Social Media, Part 13694….

[image or embed]

— Another Disappointing Day in The Obituaries (@deadlyvices.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 9:49 AM

Almost inevitably, the spectre of Jackie Weaver entered the feast.

Council of Nicaea: "You have no authority here, Bedford Borough Council!"

[image or embed]

— Steve Peers (@stevepeers.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 9:16 AM

