This sports presenter’s blistering take on racism in football after the latest on-field outrage is an important, essential watch

You do not need to be a football fan to be aware of the shocking on-field scenes this week after a plane was allegedly racist abused in the UEFA Champions League

Vinícius Júnior and his Real Madrid teammates appeared ready to walk off after Benfica’s Gianluca said something to him while covering his mouth.

Prestianni has subsequently denied using any racist language but as you would expect the incident is still being investigated by football authorities.

And we mention it because of this particular take by CBS sports presenter Kate Scott, two and a bit minutes exceptionally well spent.

Kate Scott’s powerful statement on racism in football ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kWUvH5Ts05 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 18, 2026

Great Scott! And these people thought so too.

1.

Kate Scott has absolutely nailed it. Every word is spot on.pic.twitter.com/UDhxl9Eazz — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 18, 2026

2.

This isn’t about Madrid vs Benfica. This is about right or wrong. You couldn’t have said it any better Kate. — TheCyberChef‍| Cybersecurity | Educator (@IamTheCyberChef) February 18, 2026

3.

If what you’re saying on a football pitch is shameful enough to hide it from the public then you’re wrong!!! Thank you Kate — L____T² (@anonymous___T) February 18, 2026

4.

She articulated it perfectly. — ᗩᏞᎥ – عَلِيّ ⚫️ ~ # (@ThatAsianDude_) February 18, 2026

5.

She’s one of the most competent people at her job in the world https://t.co/LNMMvuc6vC — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) February 19, 2026

6.

She’s always on the money. Joey Barton is somewhere punching a puppy after seeing this. — Tom | Anti-Fascist, Pro-Human (@TomRose) February 18, 2026

7.

Kate Scott dropping truth bombs No excuses for racism celebrating a goal isn’t provocation. Respect to her for saying it straight. We stand with Vini — Khan (@ccricket713) February 19, 2026

8.

And some knobheads moan that taking a knee isn’t needed anymore. — Gary (@HAAKloveswilly) February 18, 2026

9.

From today onwards I declare myself as the biggest fan of Kate Scott — Ibo Sheka Selector (@iboselector) February 18, 2026

Source @CBSSportsGolazo