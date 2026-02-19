Sport football racism

This sports presenter’s blistering take on racism in football after the latest on-field outrage is an important, essential watch

John Plunkett. Updated February 19th, 2026

You do not need to be a football fan to be aware of the shocking on-field scenes this week after a plane was allegedly racist abused in the UEFA Champions League

Vinícius Júnior and his Real Madrid teammates appeared ready to walk off after Benfica’s Gianluca said something to him while covering his mouth.

Prestianni has subsequently denied using any racist language but as you would expect the incident is still being investigated by football authorities.

And we mention it because of this particular take by CBS sports presenter Kate Scott, two and a bit minutes exceptionally well spent.

Great Scott! And these people thought so too.

Source @CBSSportsGolazo