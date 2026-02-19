Whoever did this week’s especially on-point Private Eye cover, take the rest of the week off

Pics private eye royals

Unprecedented breaking news today that the Andrew formally known as Prince has been arrested by police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – celebrating (kind of) his 66th birthday today – was arrested by police investigating the former prince’s dealings with the convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former prince, who has always denied any wrongdoing or accusations against him, is the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested.

Here’s LBC presenter James O’Brien, who says it rather better than we ever could.

"It's cataclysmic…it's unprecedented." James O'Brien reacts to the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on his 66th birthday. pic.twitter.com/pUIsF47k1S — LBC (@LBC) February 19, 2026

And the news prompted no end of reaction on Twitter as you might imagine. Not just Twitter, obviously, but across the entire world. But we’ll restrict ourselves to this.

‘Hello, is that Pizza Express in Woking?’

‘Yes’

‘I need to cancel my booking for tonight..’ — Peter Bleksley (@PeterBleksley) February 19, 2026

And this.

Channel 4, I would like to formally request a 90 minute special of 24 Hours in Police Custody on the arrest of ex-Prince Andrew. Full timeline. Bodycam. Interview room. No sympathetic lighting. (@Channel4) #PrinceAndrew pic.twitter.com/p4L5K5QxXI — Vittoria (@vitt2tsnoc) February 19, 2026

And indeed this.

But most of all, this!

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor arrested! New 'absolute rag of a publication' on sale now. pic.twitter.com/aBqzzIH4Md — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) February 19, 2026

Subscribe to Private Eye here!

Source Private Eye H/T @jamiesont