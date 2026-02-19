Pics private eye royals

Whoever did this week’s especially on-point Private Eye cover, take the rest of the week off

Poke Reporter. Updated February 19th, 2026

Unprecedented breaking news today that the Andrew formally known as Prince has been arrested by police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – celebrating (kind of) his 66th birthday today – was arrested by police investigating the former prince’s dealings with the convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former prince, who has always denied any wrongdoing or accusations against him, is the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested.

Here’s LBC presenter James O’Brien, who says it rather better than we ever could.

And the news prompted no end of reaction on Twitter as you might imagine. Not just Twitter, obviously, but across the entire world. But we’ll restrict ourselves to this.

And this.

And indeed this.

But most of all, this!

Source Private Eye