Royal protection officers apparently had a very NSFW nickname for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and it’s brutally revealing about his character

It’s probably no surprise that more and more stories are emerging (or re-emerging) about just how disliked and unpopular Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been for most of his cosseted life.

So, here’s more evidence for the bulging file: an interview from 2022 that one of Andrew’s former royal protection officers, Paul Page, gave to news show, 60 Minutes Australia. Page served between 1998-2004, and, it should be noted, was later jailed for running a £3 million fraud scam from Buckingham Palace.

At one stage, host Tara Brown asks Page if Andrew had a nickname during his time serving . And, well, Page’s response is blunt and telling (and NSFW so pop in those headphones!).

Just listen to what Andrew’s nickname was amongst royal protection officers. pic.twitter.com/ScpsAzFeee — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) February 20, 2026

He said:

“His official code, so if he were to come into the Palace, his call sign was Purple 4-1. But he did have a nickname, but it’s a bit rude to tell you. I can tell you but you won’t be able to air it. He was called ‘the c*nt’. “Plain and simple, because unfortunately, he upset everyone he came across. He was the most unpopular member of the royal family while I was there. He was just rude and arrogant and his sense of self-entitlement was breathtaking.”

This clip from the longer interview has gone wildly viral over the last few days. And people can’t get enough.

Is anyone remotely surprised at the contempt with which Andrew was held by his protection officers? https://t.co/T8Y14MTu2Z — Jane Symons (@JaneSymons1) February 22, 2026

Is there a more fitting nickname? https://t.co/Kd39DIDZIb — Charlie Healy (@ImCharlieHealy) February 21, 2026

Him: youre not going to be able to air it

them: proceeds to air it — Jenny Welf (@Jennywelf) February 21, 2026

And this is coming from Andrew’s former protection officer who was jailed for 6 years for defrauding colleagues, friends & others out of life savings, redundancy cash & retirement money in a £3m investment scam. How much of a 'c' must you be for even this guy to call you one. 😳 — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) February 21, 2026

This would be a lot simpler for newsreaders than having to say Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor every time they refer to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. https://t.co/e8KHWUZkA4 — Paul (@greasydunlop) February 21, 2026

I'm sorry but "I can tell you the nickname..do you wanna hear it? He was called The C*nt, pure and simple" made me laugh out loud https://t.co/0saLM8S4b9 — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) February 21, 2026

I’ve yet to hear anyone say a nice word about him! https://t.co/N9yaMivuhv — C Wells (@CotswoldGirls) February 21, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/EddieBurfi