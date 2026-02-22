News Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor royal family

Royal protection officers apparently had a very NSFW nickname for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and it’s brutally revealing about his character

Michael White. Updated February 22nd, 2026

It’s probably no surprise that more and more stories are emerging (or re-emerging) about just how disliked and unpopular Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been for most of his cosseted life.

So, here’s more evidence for the bulging file: an interview from 2022 that one of Andrew’s former royal protection officers, Paul Page, gave to news show, 60 Minutes Australia. Page served between 1998-2004, and, it should be noted, was later jailed for running a £3 million fraud scam from Buckingham Palace.

At one stage, host Tara Brown asks Page if Andrew had a nickname during his time serving . And, well, Page’s response is blunt and telling (and NSFW so pop in those headphones!).

He said:

“His official code, so if he were to come into the Palace, his call sign was Purple 4-1. But he did have a nickname, but it’s a bit rude to tell you. I can tell you but you won’t be able to air it. He was called ‘the c*nt’.

“Plain and simple, because unfortunately, he upset everyone he came across. He was the most unpopular member of the royal family while I was there. He was just rude and arrogant and his sense of self-entitlement was breathtaking.”

This clip from the longer interview has gone wildly viral over the last few days. And people can’t get enough.

