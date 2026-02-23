A man questioned whether Jennifer Lopez should dress like this at her age and you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate these A++ replies (but it’ll help)

Celebrity Jennifer lopez

To the world now of @Matt_Pinner – no, us neither – who’s been having a long, hard think about what Jennifer Lopez wears on stage.

Not just what she wears, but more importantly in the context of how old she is (born in 1969, by all accounts). And this is what he had to say.

Is this appropriate attire for 56 year old Jennifer Lopez to be performing on stage in her underwear

pic.twitter.com/5uLuBWQ57g — (@Matt_Pinner) February 21, 2026

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses. And it definitely belongs in the file marked ‘you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate this, but it’ll help).

If I looked like this at 56 I would wear it to Tesco. https://t.co/bXrQvwZxOd — Jen (@JJSharpers) February 21, 2026

Is it appropriate for you to be speaking on women who wouldn’t even glance in your direction? If you don’t like it then just keep scrolling. Simple. — Unapologetic Queen✨ (@_FucknBossChick) February 21, 2026

The thing about women is, they can wear whatever the fuck they like and if men (or indeed other women) don’t like it, they can mind thereon bloody business https://t.co/a5oWG5a6sA — Joe Hardy 🇺🇦 🇪🇺♿️🐟 #RightToLove 💙 (@BlokeOnWheels) February 22, 2026

My question is – whats stopping you to look like this at 56? — Ajeenkya Patwordhan || Transformation Coach. (@trainbyajeenkya) February 22, 2026

Yes. She’s hot. Women don’t need to disappear as they age. She’s under no obligation to start dressing boring or homely. Keep being hot. Dolly still does and we don’t police her wardrobe. Let hot women be hot, damn. — Briana Rose Lee 🌹☮ (@BrianaRoseLee) February 21, 2026

