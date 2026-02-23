Nigel Farage was wanging on about being blocked from landing on the Chagos Islands by boat without the required travel permit, and irony entered the chat – 19 blunt fact-checks

Politics Chagos Islands nigel farage

Nigel Farage continued his Anywhere But Clacton tour, at the weekend, with a visit to the Maldives for a pubicity stunt designed to keep the heat on the UK Government regarding its decision to hand back the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The move, designed to protect the US-UK military base on one island, Diego Garcia, has been by turns both praised and criticised by Donald Trump, largely depending on the last person he’s spoken to at any given time. All part and parcel of being a stable genius, probably.

After a small group of British Chagossians landed on the currently uninhabitable Île du Coin to protest at the deal preventing former residents’ families from returning to live on the archipelago, an aid boat headed to the area, with permission for trained personnel to help the protestors.

Nigel Farage planned to tag along for the publicity, but was unable to make the trip after authorities made it clear that only those with a useful role and prior permission could land on Île du Coin.

Here’s how he tried to spin that.

I have been denied entry to the Chagos Islands by the UK government. pic.twitter.com/Q58RC7HQTY — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) February 21, 2026

A Community Note made it clear that Farage hadn’t been personally targeted – simply prevented from trying to illegally enter the territory by boat.

Former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace wasn’t impressed by Farage’s stunt.

No Mr Farage you cant just turn up at sensitive military bases either in the UK or abroad. No MP can – no matter what Party you represent. We don’t do open days around the trident warhead or open house for the SAS either. @bbc @thetimes @Telegraph — Rt. Hon Ben Wallace (@BenWallace70) February 22, 2026

John O’Connell put it in a nutshell.

Actual Story : #Farage didn't bother getting the correct paperwork, or he was so arrogant he thought he was a special exception case. pic.twitter.com/udkMbHfQcl — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) February 21, 2026

Twitter had a lot of thoughts on the absentee MP for Clacton’s failure to do his actual job – again – and where the funds for his small boat shenanigans had come from.

1.

So disappointed that I haven't been allowed to pretend I give a shit about Chagos islanders while scoring political points and stirring up morons who long for the days of Empire. pic.twitter.com/MyuUfh3xC9 — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) February 21, 2026

2.

Oh poppet, it’s a military base. Why did you think you could visit? It’s not a destination for your holibobs. https://t.co/J4hvYmQiM6 — Jess Brown-Fuller MP (@JessBrownFuller) February 21, 2026

3.

Let me get this straight: Farage traveled, likely sponsored by another dodgy oligarch, to Maldives claiming he could, from there, go to Chagos which is a restricted territory, therefore having to spend time in Maldives instead? Oh, what a shame. pic.twitter.com/iTDzeU5q0d — The Finance Guy (@OneFinanceGuy) February 22, 2026

4.

The look at me for attention tour Nowhere near Clacton or Gorton and Denton though is it — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) February 21, 2026

5.

this man will do literally anything to avoid going to his constituency https://t.co/uiCT1Xuhhb — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) February 22, 2026

6.

You know you're not allowed there. It's a military facility. You're an MP from Clacton.

My guess is this is a stunt and you get to stay in Mauritius now, and charge it to your constituents. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) February 21, 2026

7.

Instead of representing the interests of his constituents in Clacton, Nigel Farage has flown halfway around the planet to point at a military base which he knew, as a civilian, he was never going to be allowed inside of. https://t.co/Eoyj1o4nvh — thelefttake (@thelefttake) February 21, 2026

8.

If you’re looking for somewhere to stay, I hear the locals here are very friendly 👍 pic.twitter.com/44dwZIYTTz — Manic Kieth Preachers KC (@wrb91) February 21, 2026

9.

Ahhhhhhh ha ha ha ha har har ha aaahhhhh ha ha hhhaaaah haha haaaah haaaa. Oh this is glorious. Also, who the flip has paid for this jolly, Nige? Are Reform UK subscribers happy to pay for your latest holiday in the Indian Ocean? https://t.co/1jiAg6LKZk — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) February 21, 2026

10.