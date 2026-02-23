Talk TV just fell for the ‘litter boxes in classrooms’ hoax all over again, and there’s not enough facepalm in the world

Weird World conspiracy theories talk tv

For the past few years, an internet hoax about children having litter boxes provided in school because they identify as cats has been tripping up the anti-woke brigade. Never let it be said that right-wing extremists will let the facts come between them and a good story.

Here’s one of the Maga cult using it as a reason to bring back Trump – before the election did just that.

Woman at Trump’s Town Hall today says we need Trump back because children are terrified in schools because they’re putting litter boxes in the bathrooms. pic.twitter.com/eC8hNIXoQz — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 17, 2024

Texas Democrat James Talarico tried to inject some common sense when Governor Greg Abbott wanted to ban litter boxes from schools.

@jamestalarico Greg Abbott is pushing the “FURRIES Act” claiming schools are giving litter boxes to students who act like cats. But when I asked the bill author, he couldn’t name one school providing litter boxes to kids. This is all part of Abbott’s smear campaign against our public schools. ♬ original sound – James Talarico

Even ‘Britain’s strictest headmistress’ fell for it, despite numerous debunkings.

Talk TV is the latest so-called news – or should that be mews? – outlet to give it credence, when professional contrarian Samara Gill repeated the rumours with no apparent irony.

A teacher in Australia has revealed she has three litter boxes in her classroom for children who identify as cats. Kevin O'Sullivan: "Don't indulge stupid kids!" 🚨 WHAT JUST HAPPENED: https://t.co/vXGVp9M9jz@TVKev @SamaramGill @virtualash pic.twitter.com/V9sHbXKCeI — Talk (@TalkTV) February 21, 2026

There’s not enough chinny reckon in the world to deal with that level of gullibility. These reactions say all that needs to be said.

1.

I honestly think Talk TV should be prosecuted and taken off air for repeating utter fucking nonsense like this – that schools have litter boxes for kids who identity as cats.

It’s untrue. It’s a conspiracy theory. It’s bullshit. Being able to broadcast blatant lies is dangerous… https://t.co/6SphTDVFHg — Matthew Todd 🌏🔥 (@MrMatthewTodd) February 22, 2026

2.

"A teacher in Australia has revealed…" You mean she CLAIMED. — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) February 22, 2026

3.

I thought 'X' was supposed to be the new place to get our facts…. pic.twitter.com/UhSil9OtDo — Are you OK? (@HoldenBurbage) February 21, 2026

4.

No, this claim is not true. Multiple fact-checks from sources like Wikipedia, NBC, Reuters, & media (e.g., AAP, Media Watch) confirm it's an urban myth with no verified instances of schools providing litter boxes for students identifying as cats. appears unsubstantiated. https://t.co/ZiIe5y6uAz — Kirsti Miller (@KirstiMiller30) February 21, 2026

5.

What utter, fucking bilge. Jesus H Christ give it a rest….‍♀️ — Jaxon (@JaxonFisk) February 22, 2026

6.

You total fucking morons. this has been debunked endlessly. the fact you are allowed to broadcast lies is shocking — P€T€ ĮÑGÖ (@pete_ingo) February 21, 2026

7.

TalkTV is a very dumbed down version of GBeebies, that bad. Just propaganda and lies. — Paul Basnett (@PaulBasnett) February 22, 2026

8.

This is debunked utter bollocks. Like Trump's comment that migrants were eating pets pre election in 2024. Far-right merde in their desperate culture wars. — Bruce Vander (@BruceVander) February 22, 2026

9.

You believe this? Contact me now. I can offer you a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Buy it today and I will throw in the Opera House for free! — Possum TV (@PossumTV) February 22, 2026

10.

Don't indulge stupid kids with their own TV channel to talk s**t all day. — Jon Burley (@JonBurley3) February 22, 2026

11.

This silly story has been debunked again and again and again. The propensity of stupid people to believe stupid things never fails to amaze. — Dr Peter Job (@JobPeterjob1) February 22, 2026

12.

Maybe @talktv shouldn't indulge stupid journalists who repeat debunked hoaxes? Tho if you want an example of indulged people producing shit in a public place, then this clip is a great example. https://t.co/kXh9DzkYWQ — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) February 22, 2026

When your fact-checking falls below the standard of Joe Rogan, you know you’ve taken a wrong turn in life.

Even the morons at the Joe Rogan podcast issued a correction for being taken in by this Facebook nonsense, and they are high all the time, and that was years ago. You know you're misinforming the public. @Ofcom — (@TipcornK) February 22, 2026

READ MORE

Watch as this gun stan’s wild theory about ‘woke’ kids identifying as cats and dogs falls apart

Source Talk TV Image Screengrab, Screengrab