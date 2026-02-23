Weird World conspiracy theories talk tv

Talk TV just fell for the ‘litter boxes in classrooms’ hoax all over again, and there’s not enough facepalm in the world

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 23rd, 2026

For the past few years, an internet hoax about children having litter boxes provided in school because they identify as cats has been tripping up the anti-woke brigade. Never let it be said that right-wing extremists will let the facts come between them and a good story.

Here’s one of the Maga cult using it as a reason to bring back Trump – before the election did just that.

Texas Democrat James Talarico tried to inject some common sense when Governor Greg Abbott wanted to ban litter boxes from schools.

@jamestalarico

Greg Abbott is pushing the “FURRIES Act” claiming schools are giving litter boxes to students who act like cats. But when I asked the bill author, he couldn’t name one school providing litter boxes to kids. This is all part of Abbott’s smear campaign against our public schools.

♬ original sound – James Talarico

Even ‘Britain’s strictest headmistress’ fell for it, despite numerous debunkings.

Katharine Birbalsingh @Miss_Snuffy · 21h People are saying I am silly for believing 'the' story about A cat. I have been hearing about cats (plural) for weeks/months, from different teachers in person, who have worked in schools with cats in classrooms. I have also had DMs from parents with various stories.

Talk TV is the latest so-called news – or should that be mews? – outlet to give it credence, when professional contrarian Samara Gill repeated the rumours with no apparent irony.

There’s not enough chinny reckon in the world to deal with that level of gullibility. These reactions say all that needs to be said.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

When your fact-checking falls below the standard of Joe Rogan, you know you’ve taken a wrong turn in life.

READ MORE

Watch as this gun stan’s wild theory about ‘woke’ kids identifying as cats and dogs falls apart

Source Talk TV Image Screengrab, Screengrab