Donald Trump said he’s sending Greenland a hospital ship and the Greenland PM’s A++ comeback owned an entire superpower

Never let it be said that Donald Trump doesn’t tackle the world’s most pressing political and economic issues head-on.

For instance, America’s worst president has just announced he’s sending a hospital ship to Greenland, despite no-one – and especially not Greenland – actually asking for it.

It later turned out it was simply a mission to help Trump save face after it was revealed that this had happened (well, we say ‘mission’ – there is no evidence that any American hospital ship is going anywhere near Greenland).

This Trump post is frankly unreal in its cynicism and gaslighting: He posted this because a US nuclear submarine – whose very presence near Greenland is already deeply provocative given the context – was just rescued by Danish military forces after one of its sailors fell ill.… pic.twitter.com/IyAqCWHI41 — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) February 22, 2026

We rounded up all of our favourite comebacks over here, including this one.

Denmark has decided to reciprocate the help from the US, they are now sending a fleet of library ships so that Americans can read freely, books completely uncensored. pic.twitter.com/8hlOPJdmCv — Dag Kr Moen Hæhre (@DagKrMoen) February 22, 2026

And indeed this one.

“Bobby and I are sending the USS Measles to Greenland so they can have freedom freckles too.” — Senile Satan pic.twitter.com/w8ImftEtwg — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) February 22, 2026

And indeed this one!

Denmark is returning the favor and sending two hospital ships to America. pic.twitter.com/Qfkxg6JSEk — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) February 22, 2026

But surely no-one said it better than the premier of Greenland himself, Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

Premier of Greenland Jens-Frederik Nielsen posted the following on Facebook: It will be a no thank you from here. President Trump’s idea of sending an American hospital ship to Greenland has been noted. However, we have a public healthcare system where treatment is free for… pic.twitter.com/6LtMOPDsZ3 — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) February 22, 2026

‘It will be a no thank you from here. ‘President Trump’s idea of sending an American hospital ship to Greenland has been noted. However, we have a public healthcare system where treatment is free for citizens. That is a deliberate choice — and a fundamental part of our society. That is not the case in the United States, where seeing a doctor comes at a cost.

💵💰 ‘We are always open to dialogue and cooperation — including with the United States. But please speak with us instead of making more or less random statements on social media. 👍 ‘Dialogue and cooperation require respect for the fact that decisions about our country are made here at home. 🇬🇱’

Boom!

Bizarre to behold, an Arctic nation of 50k people, capable of infinitely more dignified leadership than the Supposed leader of the free world 🫶 — Asbjørn Kofoed (@AsbjoernKofoed) February 22, 2026

If Trump had only half of the good sense the prime minister of Greenland has https://t.co/VR6mnsj7In — Helmut Brandstätter MdEP (@HBrandstaetter) February 22, 2026

Greenland said no thank you to a boat while Americans go bankrupt for an ambulance. Even the ice knows when to say no. — New Direction AFRICA (@Its_ereko) February 22, 2026

A Trump obsession with seizing or punishing sovereign nations in violation of international law and common sense. Greenland? Canada? The Panama Canal? Venezuelan oil? Nigeria? https://t.co/nNCpwbkpTC — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) February 22, 2026

To conclude …

Thank you to Greenland for providing emergency medical care to a US sailor on board the submarine, since we did not have adequate resources in the area to treat him. I’m sorry that our president felt the need to cover up our shortcomings with a deranged ghost hospital ship post. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 22, 2026

And also.

An operation to win Greenlandic “hearts and minds” run by an administration that barely possesses either. https://t.co/uzDpyN57QJ — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) February 23, 2026

And finally!

Donald Trump is out of his fucking mind. https://t.co/40toVEpc3P — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 22, 2026

