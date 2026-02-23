US donald trump greenland

Donald Trump said he’s sending Greenland a hospital ship and the Greenland PM’s A++ comeback owned an entire superpower

John Plunkett. Updated February 23rd, 2026

Never let it be said that Donald Trump doesn’t tackle the world’s most pressing political and economic issues head-on.

For instance, America’s worst president has just announced he’s sending a hospital ship to Greenland, despite no-one – and especially not Greenland – actually asking for it.

It later turned out it was simply a mission to help Trump save face after it was revealed that this had happened (well, we say ‘mission’ – there is no evidence that any American hospital ship is going anywhere near Greenland).

But surely no-one said it better than the premier of Greenland himself, Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

‘It will be a no thank you from here.

‘President Trump’s idea of sending an American hospital ship to Greenland has been noted. However, we have a public healthcare system where treatment is free for citizens. That is a deliberate choice — and a fundamental part of our society. That is not the case in the United States, where seeing a doctor comes at a cost.
‘We are always open to dialogue and cooperation — including with the United States. But please speak with us instead of making more or less random statements on social media. 👍

‘Dialogue and cooperation require respect for the fact that decisions about our country are made here at home. 🇬🇱’

