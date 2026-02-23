US MAGA trump

This unofficial ‘Who’s Who’ guide to the top figures in the Trump administration is as hilarious as it is informative

David Harris. Updated February 23rd, 2026

If you’re looking for a primer into the Rogue’s Gallery of folk that make up the top tier of the Trump administration, then you’ve come to the right place.

You’re probably already acquainted with many of the people in this list, but Twitter user Daractenus has done such stellar job in compiling this brilliantly well-written and hilarious thread that it’s definitely worth a scroll.

Here’s his spot-on guide to the 14 ‘cartoon villains’ of Trumpland.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2