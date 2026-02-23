This unofficial ‘Who’s Who’ guide to the top figures in the Trump administration is as hilarious as it is informative

US MAGA trump

If you’re looking for a primer into the Rogue’s Gallery of folk that make up the top tier of the Trump administration, then you’ve come to the right place.

You’re probably already acquainted with many of the people in this list, but Twitter user Daractenus has done such stellar job in compiling this brilliantly well-written and hilarious thread that it’s definitely worth a scroll.

Here’s his spot-on guide to the 14 ‘cartoon villains’ of Trumpland.

1.

Since most of my fellow Europeans haven’t had the time or stomach to fully acquaint themselves with who’s who in Trump’s up and coming American Reich, I’ve taken it upon myself to create a short guide to the main cartoon villains and abominations of this administration.🧵 pic.twitter.com/NSpFA06UhU — Daractenus (@Daractenus) February 18, 2026

2.

Affectionately referred to as "pure fucking evil" by her closest friends, family and by everyone who has ever met, seen, or heard her really, Kristi Noem is the woman Trump tasked with deporting people to Salvadoran concentration camps, after learning that she shot a puppy. pic.twitter.com/KqMF7qlNFL — Daractenus (@Daractenus) February 18, 2026

3.

Married to an obscenely rich man whose children were already having children by the time she was born, and often seen wearing oversized crosses to differentiate herself from her North Korean counterpart, Karoline Leavitt is currently serving as White House Press Secretary. pic.twitter.com/kXC8wiatjJ — Daractenus (@Daractenus) February 18, 2026

4.

Famous for having gone bald and aged some 37 years by the time he entered high school, point at which he had already picked up what was to be a lifelong passion for racial purity, Stephen "Reichskommissar" Miller is the current White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy. pic.twitter.com/S5QgeTWvKt — Daractenus (@Daractenus) February 18, 2026

5.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the former heroin addict who recently bragged about snorting cocaine off toilet seats and confessed to having once eaten a dead bear he stumbled upon before burying the carcass in Central Park at night, currently serves as the US Secretary of Pestilence. pic.twitter.com/ttlM5uqaAO — Daractenus (@Daractenus) February 18, 2026

6.

Having once defended QAnon theories on a podcast as his crowning credential, Kash “Gentle Gaze” Patel is the FBI Director who, upon reading the Epstein files, went on to swear in front of Congress that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t traffic anyone and had no clients or accomplices. pic.twitter.com/web1mRNoHP — Daractenus (@Daractenus) February 18, 2026

7.

Somewhat ironically given the views of the administration he is currently a part of and of everyone that voted for it, billionaire Scott Bessent is both the first openly gay person to serve as Secretary of the Treasury and the first Soros Fund Management partner to do so. pic.twitter.com/NND92Vbk5X — Daractenus (@Daractenus) February 18, 2026

8.

Brooke Rollins is the Secretary of Agriculture who once invited Americans complaining that the price of an egg is now higher than the price of a chicken to see it as an opportunity and start raising chickens, much like she did with the stock she received insider information on. pic.twitter.com/4hlVWpZ3T6 — Daractenus (@Daractenus) February 18, 2026

9.

Lee Zeldin, a man deeply passionate about coal, oil, and whatever else can generally choke or poison you, is the current head of the Environmental Protection Agency, which works great given he does not believe in the existence of climate change, oil spills or clean water. pic.twitter.com/VMolDAKNmR — Daractenus (@Daractenus) February 18, 2026

10.

Pam Bondi, a devout Christian who previously had an illustrious career as a lobbyist paid by Qatar to put to rest those mean rumors about all the slavery and human trafficking they engage in, is now the US Attorney General, trusted with redacting Trump out of the Epstein list. pic.twitter.com/Oe6t17OOuN — Daractenus (@Daractenus) February 18, 2026

11.