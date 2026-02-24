Greater Manchester Police released a photo of a suspect who could be just about anybody and the comments are wild
To the world of crime, where police in the Manchester suburb of Tyldesley are appealing for information on a suspected car thief, and have released this photograph, presumably taken by a camera positioned on the Moon.
You can tell that he’s probably a robber because of his striped top, but that’s about as much as we can work out for ourselves.
Redditors on r/CasualUK had a field day.
Some of us are old enough to remember dial-up internet.
Crime dramas have lied to us for years:
A bit of useful context for online detectives:
That black and white colour palette? Our money’s on David from Schitt’s Creek, but BrieflyVerbose just knows they’ll catch him.
Yup.
And at last we have a name. Case closed.
Oh wait. It could also be the burglar from The Sims, or an evil Where’s Wally. Case back open again.
There’s more on this mysteriously unsolved crime in the Leigh Journal.