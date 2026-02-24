News donald trump flavor flav

The US Women’s hockey team turned down President Trump’s White House invite to celebrate with a much better option in Las Vegas

Saul Hutson. Updated February 24th, 2026

The US Women’s hockey team won gold at this year’s Winter Olympics. They celebrated with each other on the ice and in the locker room.

So where to next?

Definitely not the White House, that’s for sure.

The team officially declined an invite from President Donald Trump after securing gold for their country.

This isn’t the most surprising news, considering how President Trump disparaged them in front of the whole world by mocking the gold medal-winning women to the men’s hockey team in front of the entire world.

(Side note: booo to the men’s squad as well, who was also seen partying with Kash Patel.)

But the women’s team still wanted to celebrate. And they didn’t have to look far to find a host.

Iconic Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav went public on social media and invited the women’s team to link up in Las Vegas. And it looks like the team is indeed headed to the slot machines and craps tables.

Twitter was full of people who think the team made the right choice.

