The US Women’s hockey team turned down President Trump’s White House invite to celebrate with a much better option in Las Vegas

The US Women’s hockey team won gold at this year’s Winter Olympics. They celebrated with each other on the ice and in the locker room.

So where to next?

Definitely not the White House, that’s for sure.

The team officially declined an invite from President Donald Trump after securing gold for their country.

🚨BREAKING: THE US WOMEN’S HOCKEY TEAM REJECTS TRUMP’S INVITATION TO THE WHITE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/zA4dmC9XZK — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) February 23, 2026

This isn’t the most surprising news, considering how President Trump disparaged them in front of the whole world by mocking the gold medal-winning women to the men’s hockey team in front of the entire world.

“We’ll do the White House…we’ll just have some fun, we have medals for you guys. And we have to, I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that.” USA men’s team all laughed. USA Women’s gold medal hockey team has declined White House… pic.twitter.com/81kA3SOVEJ — Democrats Abroad (@DemsAbroad) February 24, 2026

(Side note: booo to the men’s squad as well, who was also seen partying with Kash Patel.)

But the women’s team still wanted to celebrate. And they didn’t have to look far to find a host.

Iconic Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav went public on social media and invited the women’s team to link up in Las Vegas. And it looks like the team is indeed headed to the slot machines and craps tables.

Looks like Flavor Flav’s invite was accepted by the U.S. women’s hockey team 🤝 https://t.co/EfjPathK2X pic.twitter.com/B1AausQwCw — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 24, 2026

Twitter was full of people who think the team made the right choice.

1.

Hell yeah! Flav & the gold squad in Vegas 🏒🎉 — KickZoneX (@kickzonX) February 24, 2026

2.

He was there to actually support the teams. Flav seems like one of the coolest dudes alive. — David B Bell (@DavidBBell1) February 24, 2026

3.

Love seeing @FlavorFlav support this! Can’t wait to see the post! ❤️❤️❤️ — Josie (@teachwhocares1) February 24, 2026

4.

Good for them no need to attend and add credibility to the traitor and crooks rant @MAGACult2 — UFD CORRAL 🦄 💨 ✨ (@UFDCORRAL) February 23, 2026

5.

